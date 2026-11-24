A New Jersey record label called Busted Broadway began recruiting and advertising for comedic singers and rappers comfortable with improvisation and controversial material. So, they're looking for knockoffs from Hamilton, who can also do a Shane Gillis-approved stand-up?

Just look at the tagline the record label chose for the show:

“The $20 Bill That Changed the World!”

Now, that's quite a way to sell a musical about a man's murder. On May 25, 2020, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin restrained Floyd during an encounter that began over a suspected counterfeit $20 bill. Chauvin was later convicted of murder, and Floyd's death sparked worldwide protests against police brutality.

And if you're wondering what kind of artwork goes with that tagline, Busted Broadway has an answer:

And there it is. A cartoon depiction of Floyd's arrest, complete with purple-clad officers and a Broadway-style marquee.

The promotional campaign was already raising eyebrows, and Los Angeles singer-songwriter and activist Malynda Hale wasn't about to let it slide. Hale founded The Black Voices Heard Project and has discussed social issues on CNN, NPR, and Good Morning America.

Here's her video that caught Broadway's attention:

Hale's post also drew the attention of Viola Davis, an Oscar-winning actress, producer, How to Get Away With Murder boss lady, and EGOT recipient.

In the Instagram comments, Davis had a pointed response:

"I mean……WHAAT??!!! I would’ve lived to have been in the room when this one was pitched!👀👀🤯"

Davis is no stranger to Broadway. She made her debut in Seven Guitars and went on to win Tony Awards for King Hedley II and Fences. All three productions were written by August Wilson, whose plays have explored the complexities of Black American life across generations. Davis's history with that work gives her reaction another layer of significance.

But Busted Broadway insists its George Floyd musical satirizes culture, not Floyd himself:

One of the company's cofounders, Kevin Lynch, has his own history with disputes involving access and representation. He sued Playwrights Horizons over discounted tickets for Black, Indigenous, and other people of color attending Practice. The case eventually settled outside court.

Lynch framed the outcome as a civil rights victory:

“Race-based ticket pricing violates all our civil rights, regardless of which race is on the receiving end of the discrimination. I consider it a victory for civil and human rights.”

He also challenged a Wicked-related music-director opportunity associated with Maestra and MUSE, initiatives supporting underrepresented musicians.

Then there's Playbill.

After covering Busted Broadway's launch in May 2026, the publication carried its casting notice through Playbill Jobs, which accepts outside submissions. Following criticism, the listing was removed.

Here's the statement Playbill shared publicly:

The apology addressed the listing's appearance on a platform trusted by theater professionals and audiences. But removing the notice wasn't the end of the matter. Playbill also made clear that Busted Broadway would no longer have access to its jobs platform or editorial coverage.

Playbill Chairman Philip Birsh and Chief Operating Officer Alex Birsh made the decision official:

“They also do not deserve to be a part of our world any further. Playbill will now ban Busted Broadway from posting on Playbill Jobs in the future and will not be writing any articles about their projects in the future.”

Losing access to Playbill and Backstage didn't mean Busted Broadway was abandoning its casting search. The company redirected interested performers to its own website, where applicants could submit their information anonymously.

Davis's disbelief also became part of the wider conversation online, with social media users weighing in on her reaction and the proposed musical:









Beyond the controversy is a family that has lived with Floyd's absence since his murder. His relatives continue advocating for police accountability and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

In May 2026, Floyd's sister LaTonya Floyd and niece Bianca Williams spoke about his life, their family, and the work they're continuing in his memory:

- YouTube FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

For the family, keeping Floyd's memory alive goes beyond anniversaries and public tributes. LaTonya has continued honoring her brother despite serious health challenges, while Bianca turned her family's experience with gun violence into Ari Strong, a nonprofit supporting victims.

And that's what makes this controversy worth examining beyond the casting notice. Davis has spent her career helping bring meaningful stories to the stage. Floyd's family is still fighting to preserve his memory, while Busted Broadway wants audiences to believe its proposed musical is satire.

A man's life should never be reduced to the tragedy that ended it, much less turned into a theatrical selling point. George Floyd was loved, he was family, and his story belongs to more than the people looking to profit from it.