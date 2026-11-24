Reviewers are not mincing words about First Lady Melania Trump's latest attempt to offer viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her life in a new two-part docuseries.
The series follows Amazon’s documentary Melania, released earlier this year, for which the company paid $75 million to cover production, distribution and marketing. President Donald Trump’s financial disclosure indicates that Mrs. Trump received at least $10 million from the deal.
USA Today's Kelly Lawler described the production as follows:
“It has no story, no themes, no arc and practically no beginning, middle or end. It just sort of is. It’s an Instagram ad, a PowerPoint presentation, as obsequious and sycophantic to Melania as ChatGPT is to its most loyal users. Even suggesting that it’s reality TV would be too generous. At least reality TV is entertaining.”
In a piece for The Guardian, critic Stuart Heritage described the series as a “dead-eyed advert,” singling out an extended sequence devoted to the placement of a brooch, which “goes on for so much longer than you would expect it to.”
He added:
"While it was on, and she was agonising over the exact millimetre position of the brooch, I put the episode on 1.5x speed, and it still took for ever to finish. I ended up falling into a catatonic fugue state, watching it. I might still be watching it now. The show has robbed me of my capacity to discern the boundaries of time and space."
Similarly, Anita Singh, writing for The Telegraph, gave the series a two-star rating and said:
“Think of it less as a fly-on-the-wall documentary, more as an audition reel to be a supervillain in the next Minions film."
MS NOW’s Brian Lowry also drew a comparison to the Elizabeth Holmes documentary You Can See Everything, suggesting that both the Melania film and the new series could just as aptly be titled You Can’t See Anything. He dismissed the series as “an oversize perfume ad.”
The Financial Times was even more scathing, dismissing the series as “brazen propaganda” in Imogen West-Knights’ one-star review. “One of the more troubling possible takeaways from the series is that this is indeed who Melania is: someone not hiding depth, but lacking it,” West-Knights wrote.
These reviews quickly went viral, with social media users sharing screenshots of different snippets and circulating them widely–and no one is impressed with Mrs. Trump's latest vanity project for her personal enrichment.
Knowing the Trumps, the First Lady won't take the hint.