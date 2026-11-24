The Department of Education (DoE) had to get a lesson in reading comprehension after sharing a Google AI Overview about whether boys can compete in girls' sports in Grand Theft Auto VI.

Grand Theft Auto VI generated $3.79 billion in retail sales on the day it was released and is officially the biggest entertainment launch in history. The game, which follows a couple who turn to a life of crime while up against a statewide conspiracy, has received rave reviews.

Under Education Secretary Linda McMahon, the DoE has restricted federal protections and policies related to gender identity in schools. The Trump administration and Republicans at large have devoted considerable time to the topic of "protecting" women from transgender sports players, a minuscule group.

The DoE shared the following message to X:

"If it’s not allowed in Vice City, it shouldn’t be allowed here."

However, the Google AI screenshot attached to the DoE's post clearly states that Grand Theft Auto VI "does not feature gender-segregated sports leagues where a male character can join a girls' team.

Um, that means what it says it says—everyone is allowed to play without any of the GOP's culture war concerns.

You can see the agency's post below.

The mockery came quickly because whoever is managing the DoE account clearly did not actually read what they posted.





Believe it or not, this isn't the first time the Education Department has attracted attention for a video game-related post.



Earlier this year, McMahon posted an odd tweet about how the PlayStation Portable (PSP) console was "the beginning of life on the go."

One wonders why the Education Secretary would post something to mark the 21st anniversary of the system’s 2005 launch in the United States. At the time, the device received a mixed reception, with critics pointing to its underwhelming battery life and lackluster graphics.

It also wasn’t the world’s first portable gaming system, as a Community Note added to the tweet pointed out. The note explained that handheld video game systems have existed since 1976, and that the first handheld console with interchangeable game software was released in 1979. It also included a link to Wikipedia’s article on handheld game consoles.

It's nice to know the people in charge of the nation's educational curriculum spend more time trolling online than actually working.