MyPillow founder and failed MAGA candidate Mike Lindell is grifting once again, claiming in a video that President Donald Trump shared top secret evidence that proves Democrats "rigged" the midterm elections.
A longtime Trump ally and prominent 2020 election denier, he has repeatedly echoed President Donald Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen from him.
Last year, a jury found Lindell liable for defaming former Dominion Voting Systems employee Eric Coomer, whom Lindell, Trump, and others falsely accused of helping rig the election for former President Joe Biden. Lindell was ordered to pay Coomer $2.3 million in damages.
Several years ago he attracted considerable attention when he held a three-day "Cyber Symposium" he billed as an arena in which he would unveil definitive proof the 2020 election was stolen. Instead, it crashed and burned when he failed to produce any evidence of fraud.
Now he is asking his supporters for money to investigate this latest claim, saying the following in a video message published to X:
"One of the most critical times in history: another stolen election. How was it done? With computers. We've been talking about this for six years. We've got to get rid of these voting machines and now's the opportunity."
"It was so blatant what they just did in these midterms, take all of Texas, all of Kansas, all 105 counties, all of Iowa, all across our country. It went overboard. Evil is greedy. It's where we are going to win."
As you know, the president declassified information the government was withholding from us about foreign interference in our elections, so the voting machines are a threat to national security. The government knew this and never told us. They had it covered up."
That's all come out and what we're doing right now is gathering information. A lot of things in Texas, we have a coalition of candidates that are going to contest their elections. We are going to be gathering information in all the states, pulling out information like we did in the 2020 election."
Lindell urged his followers to donate via "Lindell Offense," a site he set up, "to win this now."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
The mockery was swift.
The grifters in Trump's orbit are almost as shameless as he is. Fools and their money are soon parted.