Surprise, surprise—the billionaire wasn't merely watching from the executive suite:

“I was heavily involved.”

Five finalists performed three scenes each, complete with costumes, sets, and fellow actors. Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden, and Nicholas Hoult were among the reported contenders, though their places in that final group remain unconfirmed.

The decision came on November 13, with The Batman star announced three days later. But the eventual winner initially presented a problem.

And Bezos had one oh-so-relevant concern about the Twilight alum:

“I thought he was too famous.”

Imagine being too recognizable to play James Bond. From his Twilight breakout to The Batman, Good Time, and The Lighthouse, Pattinson has spent years proving his range, with Primetime and The Odyssey now generating double-duty Oscar buzz.

But the auditions apparently changed his mind. Director Denis Villeneuve also considered the British actor the obvious choice, and the two already had a working relationship through Dune.

Here's the clip that turned a casting announcement into a conversation about executive ego:

Now, about the people actually making the movie.

Villeneuve has already given us Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, and Dune. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman have Spider-Man, Harry Potter, and Barbie among their credits. Hardly a room full of Hollywood amateurs.

And the real director of the movie wasn't about to overlook the competition:

“We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007.”

Steven Knight is writing the screenplay, with Tanya Lapointe also involved in the production. Meanwhile, the franchise's newest leading man had his own list of people to recognize.

The new 007 had plenty of people to thank:

“I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me.”

Oop. You know whose name we don't see? Jeff Bezos. The studio got its flowers, but the man so eager to discuss his casting involvement didn't get a personal shoutout.

And while Bezos was busy reminding everyone of his role in the decision—with all $376.2 billion of his Forbes-estimated fortune behind him—someone who actually knows what it's like to be James Bond was celebrating Pattinson's big moment.

Former 007 Pierce Brosnan, who starred alongside Pattinson in Remember Me, offered a far more gracious take on the casting, keeping the attention exactly where it belonged.

Brosnan had some heartfelt advice for his former costar:

“It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride.”

Now that's how you congratulate the new James Bond. No taking credit, no stealing the spotlight. Just one 007 welcoming another to a world of fast cars, shaken martinis, and impeccable tuxedos.

See the former 007's Instagram tribute:

Unfortunately for Bezos, the public wasn't nearly as impressed with his casting commentary.

As BuzzFeed reported, Instagram commenters mocked his casting credentials, while Reddit users questioned why an executive felt the need to emphasize his contribution.

Here's how social media responded to the casting comments:

u/tigerinvasive/Reddit

u/DNxHD36/Reddit

u/flappinginthewind/Reddit

u/TfnR/Reddit

u/Cold_Breadfruit_9794/Reddit

u/Last-Educator3947/Reddit

u/djgoodhousekeeping/Reddit

u/filthytelestial/Reddit

u/Majestic-Bug9966/Reddit

u/Overall_Affect_2782/Reddit

u/prockhold/Reddit

u/stircrazyathome/Reddit

u/get-gone/Reddit

And Bond wasn't the only subject that raised eyebrows during the Semafor interview.

Hoffman also asked about President Donald Trump. Bezos described frequent contact with the president, characterized him as unusually communicative, and maintained that he doesn't seek special advantages for his businesses.

The full interview offers more context on those political relationships:

- YouTube Semafor

Apparently, Amazon's relationship with the White House goes beyond keeping in touch. The company reportedly pledged $5 million–$10 million toward Trump's ballroom project.

Bezos also attended a White House preview of Amazon MGM's Melania documentary last January. While he denied any role in acquiring the film, he praised its performance in theaters and on streaming.

Watch Bezos explain why he considers the first lady's documentary and streaming debut a "good" business decision:

A “good business decision,” perhaps. A critical darling? Not so much. The Melania documentary earned a reported 9% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes. Ouch.

Maybe Bezos should leave the Hollywood decisions to the professionals. After all, James Bond already has enough villains to deal with.