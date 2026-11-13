Lauren Boebert Gets Hilariously Blunt Reality Check After Refusing To Admit She Lost Election

After Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert refused to concede to Colorado Democrat Eileen Laubacher, she was fact-checked for claiming that votes still need to be counted.
Boebert, now in her third term, has declined to concede, citing outstanding ballots from military personnel and voters overseas. CNN's Decision Desk, however, projected earlier this week that Laubacher, a retired Navy rear admiral who made economic affordability a central theme of her campaign, would defeat Boebert.
In a video published on X, Boebert claimed that “CNN and the Democrats want to call my race and prematurely declare victory," adding:
“So just a quick reminder that counties still have until Nov. 13 under Colorado law to finish counting and curing every eligible ballot. There are thousands that still need curing, plus military and overseas votes. Declaring victory now is like icing a cake before it comes out of the oven.”
However, a Community Note below her video points out:
“Boebert trails Democrat Eileen Laubacher by over 3,200 votes in CO-04 with ~98% of ballots counted. The margin exceeds the automatic recount threshold and remaining votes are insufficient to close the gap.”
The note is backed up by sources that include The Denver Post, election simulator and archive Poliwave, and CNN's projection Monday.
You can see the video and the Community Note below.
Boebert was exposed to further criticism as a result.
Earlier this week, when asked for a response to the GOP's enormous losses nationwide after Democrats swept key races in last week's midterm elections, Boebert insisted that Republicans are "moderate enough," a response that is out of step with voters who rebuked the Trump administration and its surrogates across the board.
Her loss came after President Donald Trump endorsed her days before the election as a "MAGA Warrior," and now she is taking yet another page from the president's playbook and suggesting voter fraud may have played a role in the election result.