Town Hall Crowd Erupts In Jeering Chants After GOP Rep. Has Older Woman Dragged Out

Mike Lawler; Screenshot of Emily Feiner dragged out of town hall
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; @NYWFP/X

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler had constituents in New York up in arms after he had a woman dragged out of his town hall for pressing him on his loyalty to Trump.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 06, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

New York Republican Representative Mike Lawler has angered his own constituents after he had a woman dragged out of his town hall for pressing him on his loyalty to President Donald Trump.

Emily Feiner, whose Bluesky profile describes her as a Jewish retired social worker and mother of two, later shared that she "was certainly no threat" and that she "asked my congressperson what his red line was to finally, vocally oppose the lawless administration and he didn’t answer the question, so I called out for him to answer it and he had me removed."

You can see her post below.

I was certainly no threat. I asked my congressperson what his red line was to finally, vocally oppose the lawless administration and he didn’t answer the question, so I called out for him to answer it and he had me removed. This is what the ISA has come to. The constitution is in shreds.
— Emily (I'm not leaving) Feiner (@emilyjaynef.bsky.social) May 4, 2025 at 9:56 PM

Feiner toldSalon that she had been “called on” and asked what Lawler's “red line” was, specifically what unconstitutional actions from the Trump administration would prompt him to finally “exercise his oversight role.” When he responded by talking about appropriations instead, she admitted becoming “frustrated” and calling out, “Answer my question.”

Video from the event showed security personnel urging Feiner to leave voluntarily, but she refused, shaking her head and stating, “I’m not leaving.” As a chant of “Let her stay! Let her stay!” erupted from the crowd, a group of armed New York State Police troopers lifted her by the arms and carried her down the aisle. Feiner did not resist, but also made no effort to assist them.

You can see the footage below.

A photo taken of Feiner shows she gave peace signs as she was carried off by state police.


Emily Feiner carried off by state police@BreakingNews4X/X

Many have condemned the actions of Lawler and state police.



Others have praised Feiner for her act of resistance.

You are a freaking champion. Thank you for standing up.
— ✨️SaikoVampiress✨️ (@saikovampiress.bsky.social) May 4, 2025 at 10:49 PM


I am so glad you are safe right now. Thank you for standing up for democracy.
— Mark Britt (@markbritt.bsky.social) May 4, 2025 at 10:04 PM


Thank you for making a stand against this kind of fascist activity. Town halls are for citizens to ask questions and get answers, not for elected officials to ignore their constituents and promote propaganda.
— Just Me (the PNV) (@progressivenavyvet.bsky.social) May 6, 2025 at 9:51 AM


You behaved appropriately and had every right to question why he didn't answer your questions. You did well and went limp just like the protestors in the 60s taught us. LOVED the flash of the peace sign! Well done!
— thisislizzyp.bsky.social (@thisislizzyp.bsky.social) May 5, 2025 at 6:57 PM


Emily your bravery gave me goosebumps. You're a role model for all, thank you.
— Mike Adams (@highlandscouse.bsky.social) May 6, 2025 at 2:31 PM


According to Lawler’s spokesperson, Feiner was removed after “repeatedly engaging in abusive and combative behavior” and refusing to comply with state troopers, despite being asked to leave for “disrupting nearby attendees.”

Since Trump returned to office, Republican lawmakers nationwide have faced boos, heckling, and hostile crowds at public appearances. In fact, GOP leadership in March advised House members to avoid in-person town halls altogether.

Concerns about the 2026 midterms are mounting, especially after Lawler faced a crowd of 700 restless constituents in late April in Clarkstown, New York. When he described the country as “strong” and “united,” attendees laughed, and several people were reportedly ejected from the event.

Lawler, whose swing district is seen as vulnerable, has yet to announce whether he’ll seek re-election. According to NBC News, GOP leaders are urging him not to pursue a gubernatorial bid, hoping instead he’ll help them keep the seat.

