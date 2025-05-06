Town Hall Crowd Erupts In Jeering Chants After GOP Rep. Has Older Woman Dragged Out

New York Republican Representative Mike Lawler has angered his own constituents after he had a woman dragged out of his town hall for pressing him on his loyalty to President Donald Trump.
Emily Feiner, whose Bluesky profile describes her as a Jewish retired social worker and mother of two, later shared that she "was certainly no threat" and that she "asked my congressperson what his red line was to finally, vocally oppose the lawless administration and he didn’t answer the question, so I called out for him to answer it and he had me removed."
I was certainly no threat. I asked my congressperson what his red line was to finally, vocally oppose the lawless administration and he didn’t answer the question, so I called out for him to answer it and he had me removed. This is what the ISA has come to. The constitution is in shreds.
— Emily (I'm not leaving) Feiner (@emilyjaynef.bsky.social) May 4, 2025 at 9:56 PM
Feiner toldSalon that she had been “called on” and asked what Lawler's “red line” was, specifically what unconstitutional actions from the Trump administration would prompt him to finally “exercise his oversight role.” When he responded by talking about appropriations instead, she admitted becoming “frustrated” and calling out, “Answer my question.”
Video from the event showed security personnel urging Feiner to leave voluntarily, but she refused, shaking her head and stating, “I’m not leaving.” As a chant of “Let her stay! Let her stay!” erupted from the crowd, a group of armed New York State Police troopers lifted her by the arms and carried her down the aisle. Feiner did not resist, but also made no effort to assist them.
A photo taken of Feiner shows she gave peace signs as she was carried off by state police.
According to Lawler’s spokesperson, Feiner was removed after “repeatedly engaging in abusive and combative behavior” and refusing to comply with state troopers, despite being asked to leave for “disrupting nearby attendees.”
Since Trump returned to office, Republican lawmakers nationwide have faced boos, heckling, and hostile crowds at public appearances. In fact, GOP leadership in March advised House members to avoid in-person town halls altogether.
Concerns about the 2026 midterms are mounting, especially after Lawler faced a crowd of 700 restless constituents in late April in Clarkstown, New York. When he described the country as “strong” and “united,” attendees laughed, and several people were reportedly ejected from the event.
Lawler, whose swing district is seen as vulnerable, has yet to announce whether he’ll seek re-election. According to NBC News, GOP leaders are urging him not to pursue a gubernatorial bid, hoping instead he’ll help them keep the seat.