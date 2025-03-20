GOP Rep. Calls Constituents 'Obsessed' With Government During Contentious Town Hall

GOP Representative Harriet Hageman was relentlessly booed by constituents at a town hall after she downplayed their concerns about how President Donald Trump's administration is running the White House.
A viral video showed Wyoming’s at-large congressional Rep. responding at one point to the constant heckling with:
"It's so bizarre to me how obsessed you are with the federal government."
This elicited more outbursts from the crowd of about 500 people, who realized the damaging consequences of a second Trump term and demanded changes.
Hageman continued shouting over the incessant jeering with:
"You guys are going to have a heart attack if you don’t calm down. I’m sorry, your hysteria is just really over the top."
Here's a clip.
Way to have your constituents' backs, Congresswoman.
The mere mention of DOGE and its Trump-appointed leader Elon Musk, prompted calls to "Deport Elon!" from attendees affected by the South African-born tech billionaire's hand in slashing the federal spending, which cost thousands of federal government workers their jobs and livelihoods.
“DOGE is not dismantling Social Security, and even with reconciliation we are not allowed to touch Social Security," stated Hageman.
A woman who used to work for the US Department of Agriculture confronted Hageman and said she was fired a month ago in the mass firings “despite only having the highest remarks in my performance review."
She continued:
"In a state where so many farmers rely on government programs for drought and disaster relief, Trump's plan to cut these programs and the people who administer them–coupled with the tariffs–will decimate Wyoming farms in rural communities."
"What are you doing about that?”
When the crowd gave way to cheering for the woman's inquiry, Hageman walked back to the lectern and said, "I disagree," which prompted more booing.
Hageman added:
“I come from the Ag community. I am well aware of what kind of programs are out there.”
The riled audience never let up as the Wyoming Representative tried to speak over the noise.
“I haven’t seen it and I don’t think that we will see it. I think that our small businesses, our ranchers and our farmers are going to be able to actually thrive in an environment where they are not so overregulated by the federal government," she said.
Social media users continued relishing the public disdain for the Wyoming Representative.
The taunting continued online.
When a man asked her if DOGE could be implemented in the state, she said that would be up to the constituents and that it would come down to accountability.
"That’s all that DOGE is doing, and that’s all it’s about," said Hageman, adding:
“My view of government is that the government does work for the people, and whether it’s the federal government or the state government or the local government, every one of you should be able to ask questions."
“That’s why I think that DOGE is such a brilliant thing, because when you look at what it is doing, it is identifying various programs that none of us ever wanted to fund in the first place.”
After the lawmaker was drowned out by the constant jeering, the contentious meeting that was scheduled to last an hour was cut short by 15 minutes.
The town hall took place in Albany County, where Trump won in 2024 and former Democratic President Joe Biden won in 2020.