Trump Claims Angry Constituents At GOP Town Halls Are All 'Paid Troublemakers'—Because Of Course

After a rash of Republican town halls where MAGA lawmakers have been met with outraged constituents, President Donald Trump claimed on Truth Social that the audiences have been made up of "paid troublemakers" that are secretly Democrats.

Republican lawmakers returning home for their first congressional recess since Trump’s inauguration encountered heated reactions from their constituents. While many of the loudest criticisms came from self-identified Democrats, a notable number of questions challenging lawmakers also came from Republican voters.

Republicans often favor more controlled formats like telephone town halls over in-person events to avoid public confrontations, but even before this recess, they had been hearing growing frustration through a surge of calls to their offices.

With their slim House majority, the GOP faces a precarious position. A voter backlash could endanger their most vulnerable members in next year’s midterm elections, and the discontent is emerging not just in competitive districts but also in deeply Republican strongholds, signaling a wider issue for the party.

But Trump dismissed all of that when he wrote:

“Paid ‘troublemakers’ are attending Republican Town Hall Meetings. It is all part of the game for the Democrats, but just like our big LANDSLIDE ELECTION, it’s not going to work for them!”

You can see his post below.

It's worth noting that Trump's victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election was not a "landslide." In fact, Trump won with 49.78% of the popular vote, securing victory by approximately 2.2 million votes. This made it the narrowest margin of victory for a president since Richard Nixon’s 1968 election.

Unsurprisingly, House Speaker Mike Johnson—who regularly dismisses criticisms of the Trump agenda—backed Trump's lies in a CNN appearance last week, saying that Democrats "went to the events early and filled up the seats" to make it look like "what is happening in Washington is unpopular."

That isn't true at all.

In a New York Times piece published late last month, reporters noted that in Georgia, Representative Rich McCormick struggled to respond as constituents shouted, jeered and booed at his response to questions about billionaire Elon Musk’s access to government data.

In Wisconsin, Representative Scott Fitzgerald was asked to defend the administration’s budget proposals as voters demanded to know whether cuts to essential services were coming. And Texas Representative Pete Sessions showed up at a town hall only to be met by Republicans furious about Trump's moves to expand executive power.