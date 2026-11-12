Donald Trump Jr. turned heads after appearing intoxicated on a recent episode of his Triggered podcast while defending actor Russell Brand after Southwark Crown Court convicted Brand of rape and three counts of sexual assault and handed down a 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence.
Trump Jr. falsely asserted that Brand had been convicted despite the absence of forensic or DNA evidence and a contemporaneous police report. He also questioned why the allegations had not surfaced publicly sooner, while suggesting that Brand’s religious conversion and political positions were somehow relevant to the prosecution.
His comments overlooked the fact that multiple allegations against the comedian had emerged over several decades and that a four-week trial had involved an extensive examination of evidence and witness testimony.
London police confirmed after the verdict that detectives were also assessing a fresh wave of reports from several people who had come forward during and after the trial. The Crown Prosecution Service is separately reviewing two further rape allegations.
That's not enough for Trump Jr., who in a video he posted online appeared so openly inebriated that Public Voice journalist Aaron Rupar had to do a double take even after fact-checking it.
Trump Jr. said:
“He was convicted, by the way, with no forensic evidence, no DNA, no police report from the time now decades old, on allegations dating back to 1999. So, when he was like married to Katy Perry, he's one of the most famous actors in the world, no one seemed to have a problem. No one seemed to think he was a rapist then.”
“He finds God, I guess, changes his ways, sees some aspects of conservative life, and talks about them, and now he's going to spend 10 and a half years in prison for rape when no one had a problem with it in the prior 27 years."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Trump Jr. clearly looked like he was on something throughout the broadcast and that earned just as much criticism as his remarks about Brand.
The Trump administration is full of only the worst people.