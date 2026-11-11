Gabourey Sidibe's Husband Praised After Calling Out Fans Who Refuse To Pronounce Her Name Correctly

A person's name is important, obviously, as it's the first thing other people generally learn about them.
Most people want others to remember their name and pronounce it correctly, which is understandable.
Despite their fame, though, there have been some pretty notorious examples over the years of celebrity name fumbles, like people consistently pronouncing Jake Gyllenhaal's name wrong, people mispronouncing Taylor Lautner's last name for close to a decade without realizing it, and even Keke Palmer working to reclaim her first name, Lauren.
Among the, fittingly, more quiet examples is fans consistently mispronouncing Gabourey Sidibe's name. The actor is best known for her quiet but powerful role in Precious.
Sidibe has previously shared how to properly pronounce her name. Her last name is "Si-DEE-Bay" with the stress on the middle syllable, and her first name is "Gah-BOO-ray" with the stress again on the middle syllable.
You can watch that segment here:
#gaboureysidibe Reveals How to Actually Pronounce Her Nameyoutube.com
Fans mispronouncing her name has become such a consistent problem that her husband, Brandon Frankel, posted on Threads, saying:
"Fun fact! If you can learn how to properly say croissant, Timothée Chalamet, or Jake Gyllenhaal; you can learn how to properly say GABOUREY SIDIBE. Be best."
You can see the post here:
@brandontour/Threads
People immediately applauded the gesture, agreeing that Frankel had made a good point.
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This is such an important and lovely reminder that a person isn't asking that much if they correct other people about the spelling or pronunciation of their name. It's their name, and they deserve to be addressed the way they and their family intended.
While she might not have the easiest name to pronounce, Brandon Frankel clearly has faith that people can figure it out.