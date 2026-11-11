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Gabourey Sidibe's Husband Praised After Calling Out Fans Who Refuse To Pronounce Her Name Correctly

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel
Jamie McCarthy/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Precious star Gabourey Sidibe's husband Brandon Frankel is going viral after he called out people in a post on Threads who refuse to pronounce his wife's name correctly—and fans are applauding.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 11, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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A person's name is important, obviously, as it's the first thing other people generally learn about them.

Most people want others to remember their name and pronounce it correctly, which is understandable.

Despite their fame, though, there have been some pretty notorious examples over the years of celebrity name fumbles, like people consistently pronouncing Jake Gyllenhaal's name wrong, people mispronouncing Taylor Lautner's last name for close to a decade without realizing it, and even Keke Palmer working to reclaim her first name, Lauren.

Among the, fittingly, more quiet examples is fans consistently mispronouncing Gabourey Sidibe's name. The actor is best known for her quiet but powerful role in Precious.

Sidibe has previously shared how to properly pronounce her name. Her last name is "Si-DEE-Bay" with the stress on the middle syllable, and her first name is "Gah-BOO-ray" with the stress again on the middle syllable.

You can watch that segment here:

#gaboureysidibe Reveals How to Actually Pronounce Her Nameyoutube.com

Fans mispronouncing her name has become such a consistent problem that her husband, Brandon Frankel, posted on Threads, saying:

"Fun fact! If you can learn how to properly say croissant, Timothée Chalamet, or Jake Gyllenhaal; you can learn how to properly say GABOUREY SIDIBE. Be best."

You can see the post here:

@brandontour/Threads

People immediately applauded the gesture, agreeing that Frankel had made a good point.

@brandontour/Threads

@brandontour/Threads

@brandontour/Threads

@brandontour/Threads

@brandontour/Threads

@brandontour/Threads

@brandontour/Threads

@brandontour/Threads

@brandontour/Threads

@brandontour/Threads

This is such an important and lovely reminder that a person isn't asking that much if they correct other people about the spelling or pronunciation of their name. It's their name, and they deserve to be addressed the way they and their family intended.

While she might not have the easiest name to pronounce, Brandon Frankel clearly has faith that people can figure it out.

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