Robbie Williams Vigorously Defends Olivia Rodrigo After Fans Accuse Her Of Copying One Of His Songs

While it's technically still fall and there are a few holidays between now and then, Christmas season for a lot of people is upon us. That, of course, means it's time for Christmas music to start coming on the radio and for new Christmas tunes to roll out.

"Good 4 U" singer Olivia Rodrigo just released her first Christmas song, about a girl who's ready to meet her boyfriend's family for the holidays and check all of the boxes of The Perfect Girlfriend, and it's a total bop.

You can listen to Rodrigo's first Christmas song, "take me home (4 christmas)," here:

- YouTube youtu.be

Immediately after the song came out, some people indicated how much they enjoyed it, but many people clocked the song's similarities to other songs and started trying to decide what song it sounded the most like.

Redditor zbeem, for example, was especially perplexed in the "Olivia Rodrigo" subReddit:

"What songs does 'take me home (4 christmas) sound like?"

"Her melody reminds me so much of a pop rock song I can't name, and it's right on the tip of my tongue!"

Some Redditors were quick to jump in, pointing out that Rodrigo publicly declared that she had drawn influence from "Christmas Wrapping" by The Waitresses and had even received from Christopher Butler his blessings on the song.

"In general, I get major 'Christmas Wrapping' by The Waitresses vibes." - perfumaradora

"I absolutely think that had to be her inspo. I love that song. I don’t like Olivia’s as much, but it’s pretty good!" - verdigrisblush

"The vibes remind me of 'Christmas Wrapping' by The Waitresses. This has to have been what inspired her." - reddyforbeddy

You can listen to "Christmas Wrapping" by The Waitresses here and decide if you hear the similarities:

- YouTube youtu.be

Other Redditors clocked similarities with Robbie Williams' pop song "Candy."

"The end part gives 'Candy' by Robbie Williams vibes. Mainly the beat/rhythm that feels similar." - Electrical_Cut_9383

"THANK GOD someone said 'Candy,' because it was driving me nuts, trying to figure out what I was hearing in this song. They are so similar!" - Chance_Routine_4337

"I'm glad I'm not the only one who noticed the resemblance between Olivia and Robbie!" - emily_wemily

The problem was that there were people who took this perspective so far that they accused Olivia Rodrigo of stealing property from Williams and claimed she should have to pay him back for using his material.

You can listen to "Candy" by Robbie Williams here and see if you hear a problem:

- YouTube youtu.be

Fortunately for Olivia Rodrigo and the early wave of Christmas spirit, Williams did not take issue with her song at all.

"There's something about the music industry that's been bothering me for a while. People coming after people (artists) because they've spotted a similarity between two songs."

"Most of it, I think, is complete bollocks."

"I've had plenty of people come after me over the years because something I've released apparently sounds like something somebody else released. And sometimes, I listen and think, fair enough, I can hear that. Other times I think, are you having a f**king laugh?"

"There are only so many notes. Only so many chords. Only so many ways of putting them together before you inevitably find yourself somewhere somebody else has been."

"Music has been around for a very long time. We're all going to bump into each other eventually."

Then Williams turned his attention to Rodrigo.

"Which brings me to Olivia Rodrigo. I love Olivia Rodrigo."

"I've loved her since 'Brutal.' What a f**king record. I wish I'd made it."

"Anyway. It sounds to me as though she may have accidentally stumbled across a musical echo of mine in one of her new songs."

"And you know what? I couldn't care less."

"I don't know where there's technically a publishing issue, a copyright issue, or no issue whatsoever. And I don't want to know."

"I'm not going after her."

“Artists deserve to be protected. But there's a difference between protecting your work and treating every vaguely familar sequence of notes as a winning lottery ticket."

"Some of this stuff has become ambulance chasing. And I think it's disgusting."

"We all stand on the shoulders of people who came before us. Sometimes consciously. Sometimes without even knowing it. That's how music works."

To Rodrigo directly, Williams wrote:

"Olivia, if you're reading this, I think you're f**king brilliant."

"Lots of love and Happy Christmas, Rob."

You can see Williams' response on Instagram here:





Williams' response was also shared on X, where X users applauded his support and decorum.





































Fans really appreciated Williams' take on this and the way he remined fans that artists are generally out there making music for music's sake, not to rip each other off.

At the end of the day, there should be enough room for all the artists out there.