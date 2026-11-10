JoJo Siwa Sparks 'Trad Wife' Comparisons After Debuting Her Conservative New Look

JoJo Siwa has been in the spotlight for most of her life, thanks initially to her partnership with her mother on Dance Moms, through which she became well-known for her cute and bubbly personality, constant smile, and of course, her bright blonde, slicked back, high ponytail.

It was only years later when her mother bragged about all of the "sacrifices" she made to be successful on Dance Moms that people discovered JoJo Siwa was not a blonde at all. She had naturally light brown hair, which she described as "brown woots" when she was little, and her mom started to bleach it blonde when JoJo was just 2 years old.

In recent years, Siwa has stepped into her own personality, sense of humor, sexuality, and musical stylings, producing popular songs like "Karma" and "Guilty Pleasure."

With this, she's also been reclaiming her natural look. She cut off a lot of her long hair, and she's gradually been reintroducing more brunette and less blonde.

At her latest appointment with "Hair with Karla," she went the darkest brunette the public has ever seen on her, and it looked very natural and brought out her blue eyes in a new way.

You can see her new look here:

Some found the new look to be so drastic that they didn't recognize her.

@hairwithkarla/Instagram

@hairwithkarla/Instagram

@hairwithkarla/Instagram

@hairwithkarla/Instagram

Others made critical comments about her looking like a trad wife.

@hairwithkarla/Instagram

@hairwithkarla/Instagram

@hairwithkarla/Instagram

@hairwithkarla/Instagram

@hairwithkarla/Instagram

But most were supportive and loved her new look.

@hairwithkarla/Instagram

@hairwithkarla/Instagram

@hairwithkarla/Instagram

@hairwithkarla/Instagram

@hairwithkarla/Instagram

@hairwithkarla/Instagram

@hairwithkarla/Instagram

@hairwithkarla/Instagram

@hairwithkarla/Instagram

@hairwithkarla/Instagram

@hairwithkarla/Instagram

At the end of the day, JoJo Siwa may not look like the person who grew up before our very eyes, but we have to remember that the person we saw was being styled by her mother and other people, while she's now being styled by herself.

Everyone deserves to be true to themselves, and if this is what it means to be true to JoJo Siwa, then good for her!