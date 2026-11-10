Hillary Clinton Uses Trump Catchphrase To Troll Him After He Criticizes Her Home Decor

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had a quick response after President Donald Trump lashed out at her and claimed he "doesn't like" her home when a reporter informed him that she had criticized his taste in gold White House decor.

Trump has given significant attention to White House renovations and other pet projects around Washington, D.C., during his second term in office. Trump's White House renovations have already cost nearly $1 billion, according to one analysis.

Chief among these renovations is the White House ballroom. Last year, the president ordered the demolition of the entire East Wing to make way for a 90,000 square-foot ballroom that will dwarf the size of the White House itself, sparking alarm from historical preservationists and the public alike.

The Oval Office has also been significantly revamped since Trump took office in January 2025. It features, among other things, a fireplace adorned with gold cherubs and medallions, surrounded by portraits of American statesmen in ornate gold frames and shelves filled with gilded figurines, urns, and freshly installed Rococo mirrors.

As Americans grappled with rising living costs, Clinton argued over the summer that the White House had become “so tacky” under Trump. She said its appearance reflected what she viewed as his narcissism and desire for attention, pointing to the addition of gold accents throughout the Oval Office.

Clinton, in an interview with journalist Kara Swisher, said:

“It’s sad that it’s so tacky-ed up. It’s a reflection of, you know, his narcissistic personality and his need to feel important, including sticking gold embellishments all over the walls of the Oval Office.”

“This is a man who can’t concentrate. This is a man whose mind apparently goes to, ‘Where can I add more gold?’ instead of ‘How do I get out of Iran without looking like the loser that I am?’ ‘How do I begin to, you know, deal with AI, which is a serious threat to our security, our labor force and so much else?’”

“His mind is about, ‘What are these things that reflect my need to appear important?’ and so, that’s what he spends his time on."

A few days ago, these remarks were brought to Trump's attention and he lashed out, saying he doesn't like the way Clinton decorates her own home:

“She did? I don’t like her house either. I know her house very well.”

"Look, the Oval Office is a place of victory. It's a place of prestige. Like the White House, if you had looked, see that beautiful white wall? There's no gold in that."

"But I fixed all of the monuments. I fixed all of the borders. You have borders, and you have broken windows. ... This is representative of our nation."

You can hear what Trump said in the video below.

The relationship between Trump and the Clintons was not always adversarial. The former first couple attended his wedding celebrations in 2005, but years later their friendship gave way to a fierce political rivalry, particularly during the 2016 election campaign.

But still, that doesn't mean that Trump was ever actually in Clinton's home—and she was quick to mock him in a social media post that is written in a style similar to the one Trump uses in his Truth Social posts.

She replied with the following while sharing a screenshot of a story about Trump's remarks:

"He's never been in my house. He'll never be in my house. Thank you for your attention to the matter of my house."

You can see what she wrote in the video below.

Others criticized Trump in turn.









Trump is certainly the pettiest man to ever be president. It's no wonder he cost his party the midterms.