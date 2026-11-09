Reporter Goes Viral After Asking Absolutely Brutal Question To Trump Following Disastrous Midterms

Sky News reporter Dominic Waghorn went viral after he bluntly asked President Donald Trump what it feels like "to be a loser" after Democrats swept midterm election races to win back both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate in a clear repudiation of the Trump administration.

Waghorn, the international affairs editor for Sky News, was among the reporters who gathered on the White House lawn to speak to the president following these historic losses.

Trump just walked away after Waghorn called out:

"How does it feel to be a loser, Mr. President?"

You can watch what happened in the video below.

It was a moment many people love to see.





The day after Trump's encounter with Waghorn, Trump posted to Truth Social and asked if people "really believe that this 'Election' was honest," in an effort to sow doubt about the midterm election results.

He further claimed without evidence that voting machines were not working properly and suggested that early voting "dumps" were "so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote."

There is no evidence of any fraud having been committed, and Trump initially told reporters that he would accept the results of the election and would be open to working with Democrats.

Trump also insisted that his war with Iran was worth it even though it drove up fuel prices, and claimed, "Look, I'll get along probably with the Democrats, unless they want to be destructive, but I have the power of the veto."

Ultimately, even though Trump has admitted to reporters that voters lashed out at him over the immigration crackdown—he suggested ICE raids and enforcement may have been too "tough"—he has signaled he will absolutely double down now that he has promoted Stephen Miller to be White House chief of staff.