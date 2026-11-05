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Elon Musk Offers Awkward Reaction After Spending Nearly Half A Billion Dollars On Losing Republicans

Elon Musk
Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

X owner Elon Musk shared a bizarre tweet after spending $474 million on Republican candidates, many of whom lost on Tuesday—and the mockery was swift.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 05, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Trillionaire X owner Elon Musk offered an awkward reaction after spending nearly $474 million on Republican candidates, many of whom lost on Election Night.

Musk’s political spending is expected to climb beyond the $474 million reported so far, since contributions made after October 14 have not yet been included in the tally. Of the amount currently documented, $216 million was directed to his own super PAC, America PAC, including $212 million earmarked for Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

Another $168 million went to the pro-Republican Senate Leadership Fund, while $30 million was contributed to the Congressional Leadership Fund, the main super PAC supporting House Republicans.

Musk also allocated $16 million to state-level political campaigns and initiatives in Michigan, Texas, and Wisconsin, with a further $44 million going to Republican candidates and groups operating at the federal level.

He encouraged his followers to vote for Republicans but grew curiously more quiet as the results started to come in and it became clear that Democrats had historic gains. He even started deleting some of his older tweets.

Then, he took to his social media platform and published a cryptic message.

He wrote:

"Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now."

You can see his post below.

One minute later, he wrote:

"Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time."

You can see his post below.

He was dragged immediately.


It's worth noting that the losses in Texas could complicate the way Musk controls his business empire.

Tesla operates its largest U.S. vehicle manufacturing plant near Austin, SpaceX launches rockets from its Starbase facility in South Texas, and Musk is seeking to expand his investments in artificial intelligence and semiconductor production.

The success and growth of these ventures depend heavily on state-level decisions involving power and water supplies, environmental approvals, infrastructure, and tax incentives.

As governor-elect, Democrat Gina Hinojosa, who campaigned against lucrative corporate subsidies and has been openly critical of Musk, will have considerable sway over the regulatory and financial environment in which his companies operate.

Hinojosa's administration could present obstacles to Musk’s expansion ambitions through more stringent permitting standards and a less accommodating approach to corporate incentives even though Republicans still control the state legislature.

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