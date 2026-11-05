Resurfaced 2007 Video Of Bill Clinton Praising University Of Michigan Senior Abdul El-Sayed's Graduation Speech Leaves Internet In Awe

On the eve of Tuesday's midterm elections, journalist Yashar Ali shared a video clip from 2007 that quickly went viral. In the video, former Democratic President Bill Clinton was on the stage at the University of Michigan to deliver the commencement address.
President Clinton's speech was preceded by the individual who graduated at the top of their class, a young man born and raised in Michigan named Abdulrahman "Abdul" Mohamed El-Sayed. Before beginning his own remarks, President Clinton acknowledged what a great job El-Sayed had done with his speech.
President Clinton said:
"I don't want to embarrass your senior speaker. But I wish every person in the world who believes that we are fated to have a clash of civilizations and cannot reach across the religious divides could've heard you speak today. I just wish every person in the world could've heard you speak today."
You can see the moment here:
You can watch Michigan Democratic Senator-elect Dr. Abdul El-Sayed's full 2007 speech here:
- YouTubeyoutu.be
In 2007, El-Sayed graduated Phi Beta Kappa with highest distinction with a bachelor's degree in his double majors of biology and political science.
He would go on to the University of Michigan Medical School, where he completed the first two years of a combined MD-PhD program before receiving a Rhodes Scholarship to attend Oriel College, Oxford, where he completed a Doctor of Philosophy in public health in 2011.
In 2014, he completed a Doctor of Medicine degree at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He later worked as an assistant professor of epidemiology at Columbia.
El-Sayed did not pursue residency training, deciding instead to focus on public health. He did not receive a license to practice medicine, but according to the American Medical Association's definition is still a medical doctor.
People found the moment from over 19 years ago amazing.
@joehas/X
As someone noted, President Clinton got his wish and the whole world will hear Dr. El-Sayed speak as a member of the United States Senate.