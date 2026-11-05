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Resurfaced 2007 Video Of Bill Clinton Praising University Of Michigan Senior Abdul El-Sayed's Graduation Speech Leaves Internet In Awe

Bill Clinton; Abdul El-Sayed
@HQNewsNow/X

A resurfaced video from 2007 of former President Bill Clinton praising Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed's commencement speech at his University of Michigan graduation ceremony has gone viral—and people can't believe how prescient it was.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotNov 05, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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On the eve of Tuesday's midterm elections, journalist Yashar Ali shared a video clip from 2007 that quickly went viral. In the video, former Democratic President Bill Clinton was on the stage at the University of Michigan to deliver the commencement address.

President Clinton's speech was preceded by the individual who graduated at the top of their class, a young man born and raised in Michigan named Abdulrahman "Abdul" Mohamed El-Sayed. Before beginning his own remarks, President Clinton acknowledged what a great job El-Sayed had done with his speech.

President Clinton said:

"I don't want to embarrass your senior speaker. But I wish every person in the world who believes that we are fated to have a clash of civilizations and cannot reach across the religious divides could've heard you speak today. I just wish every person in the world could've heard you speak today."

You can see the moment here:

You can watch Michigan Democratic Senator-elect Dr. Abdul El-Sayed's full 2007 speech here:

- YouTubeyoutu.be

In 2007, El-Sayed graduated Phi Beta Kappa with highest distinction with a bachelor's degree in his double majors of biology and political science.

He would go on to the University of Michigan Medical School, where he completed the first two years of a combined MD-PhD program before receiving a Rhodes Scholarship to attend Oriel College, Oxford, where he completed a Doctor of Philosophy in public health in 2011.

In 2014, he completed a Doctor of Medicine degree at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He later worked as an assistant professor of epidemiology at Columbia.

El-Sayed did not pursue residency training, deciding instead to focus on public health. He did not receive a license to practice medicine, but according to the American Medical Association's definition is still a medical doctor.

People found the moment from over 19 years ago amazing.



@joehas/X









As someone noted, President Clinton got his wish and the whole world will hear Dr. El-Sayed speak as a member of the United States Senate.

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