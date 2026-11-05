Resurfaced 2007 Video Of Bill Clinton Praising University Of Michigan Senior Abdul El-Sayed's Graduation Speech Leaves Internet In Awe

That all changed this week when James Talarico decisively spanked former state Attorney General Ken Paxton, despite having Donald Trump's endorsement and more than $200 million in funding, much of it from Elon Musk.

Turns out pushing a candidate who was impeached by his own party in 2023 doesn't sit well with voters!

And the moment Paxton lost what should have been a cakewalk is now going viral, because it is absolutely hilarious and absurd in the way only MAGA dolts can be.

Late Tuesday night when the race was called for Talarico, who ended up annihilating Paxton by 12 points, New York Times journalist Lauren McGaughy posted a hilarious video from Paxton's elections results watch party.

The party was very obviously sparsely attended—there's a looooooot of open space in a room meant to hold four times as many people as showed up. But the real hilarity ensued when the race call came on the projected TV screen at the front of the room.

As the news lands, an attendee can be heard yelling "NO!!!!!"—only for Laura Branigan's "Gloria" to immediately start up a second later.

It's the kind of weird, idiotic choice that only MAGA could produce, and the effect is the absurd hilarity comedy writers work their entire lives to master!

Why "Gloria" in the first place? Who even knows! It makes no sense! That's what makes it hilarious!

You can almost envision Paxton himself furiously scrambling with the sound system to start any song at all.

Whatever it takes to distract from the news that despite having one of the best-funded races in American history, he just got absolutely shellacked by 12 points by a guy he spent months calling a pedophile he nicknamed "Talafreako." LOL Ken!

Naturally, the internet erupted into hysterics over the video—and found it weirdly appropriate given the generational death-blow that was dealt to MAGA on Tuesday.





























We are not out of the woods yet, as Trump still has two years left in his term. But Tuesday was a decided death blow to MAGA and the Republican Party in general, not just in Texas, where the state legislature went blue for the first time in decades and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa also beat incumbent Greg Abbott by 7 points.

It happened everywhere, with the New York Times reporting that nearly every county in the country lurched decisively toward the left compared to 2024.

And the relative silence from Washington is absolutely deafening: The threatened and expected lawsuits and claims of the election having been rigged, which were so essential to Trump's attempts to subvert the 2020 election, have not materialized.

Trump even admitted on Tuesday night that he'd been defeated, complaining to Fox News that if he'd been on the ballot, he would have won. Okay, old man. Keep telling yourself that.

And his allies across the country have been quick to concede as well. In summary, it's gone, at least so far, exactly as things went in Brazil and Serbia last week and Hungary back in April: The defeat is so decisive that the MAGAs and Republicans have simply slunk off into the corners.

Let us all bask in the glory, and when the inevitable darkness returns, let us remember the idiotic moment of Paxton's acolyte yelling "NO!!!!" as the opening strains of "Gloria" kick up. Hashtag never forget.