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Amy Poehler Sparks Debate After Claiming She Was Forced To Leave 'SNL' After Giving Birth Despite Wanting To Return

Amy Poehler
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Poehler recently opened up on The Wall Street Journal's The Job Interview series about being forced to leave Saturday Night Live after giving birth in 2008 despite wanting to return.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 03, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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It might be late 2026, but there are still plenty of women who find their work compromised, if not taken away entirely, when they decide to become moms.

With women facing unpaid maternity leave, their jobs being taken away while they're on leave, or their hours or pay being reduced after they give birth, new moms are losing work opportunities all the time.

While on The Wall Street Journal's The Job Interview series, comedian Amy Poehler opened up about being "forced" to leave Saturday Night Live when her baby was born in 2008.

Her original plan was to work up until the night before she was scheduled to give birth because she had a sketch that night. She expected to come back to work right after her baby was born.

Poehler ended up missing that last night because her baby was born early, but the real problem came afterwards, when she tried to go back to work. She was back for a just short time before she was told to go home and focus on her child.

Fortunately, she was offered a leading role in Parks and Recreation, so she was never without work, but fans clocked a correlation between her giving birth and losing her place on Saturday Night Live, despite being one of their most popular performers during that era.

Poehler reflected:

“I was pregnant, and I had to have that baby."
"But then I came back after I had the baby, and then they were like, ‘You gotta get out of here. You gotta go take care of your baby.’"
"And I was like, ‘But I want to stay with you guys.’"
"And they were like, ‘Nope, you have to leave.’"
"It’s very hard to figure out when it’s time to go because it’s such a… it’s like, you know, a dream job.”

You can watch the clip here:

Some X users called out the issue when the clip was posted on the platform:


But Redditors were much louder about the issue when it was shared on the "Pop Culture Chat" subReddit.

"They would never tell a man to get out of there and take care of his baby, for shame." - monicat__

"I love SNL, but unfortunately male cast are allowed to stay so much longer than any female cast." - theultimatefanatic

"I doubt they make that choice for the fathers." - wangd00dle

"Bill Hader and Taran Killam both welcomed kids while they were part of the cast, and they weren’t forced out. What a s**tty thing to do to new mothers." - speakinzillenial

"SNL being s**tty to someone who isn't a white man? I am so shocked (sarcasm)." - Jumping__Bean__

"Sounds like SNL used her baby as an excuse to usher in the next wave of SNL players. D**n." - AFC-Wimbledon-Stan

"They never would have asked a man to do that. She also immediately went on to star in and produce seven seasons of 'Parks and Recreation,' so it's not like she couldn't 'handle' both!!" - casual-observer365

"I was 'laid off' two weeks before I was supposed to return to work from having a baby. They reorganized and restructured, but interestingly enough, my position was the only one affected or dissolved."

"Pregnant women and new mothers deserve better." - Bulky-Incident7454

"Having a baby should not mean putting your career on hold. Crazy how working mothers were treated like they had to choose one or the other." - pizzacrys

"And people wonder why normal working-class pregnant women are so scared to notify their employers of pregnancy?"

"We have so little agency/power as women already; pregnancy adds a layer of vulnerability that can be overwhelming." - soupseasonbestseason


While there is some speculation that Poehler was actually joking, as she also quipped that she and Tina Fey don't talk anymore, because Fey is "too famous," pregnant women and new moms being slighted is still a problem that needs to be addressed.

Too often, it's assumed that mothers will not be able to juggle the responsibilities of work and home, while new fathers are allowed to work and get promotions without question. Joking or not, Poehler shined a light on a major issue.

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