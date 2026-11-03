Skip to content

P!nk Responds After Photo Of Her Without Makeup Sparks Cruel Looks-Shaming Comments

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

French Actor Léa Seydoux's Disgusted Reaction To Nearly Every Food Item In Tasting Interview Has The Internet Cackling

Léa Seydoux reacts to British and French treats during her *Elle UK* interview.
ELLE UK/YouTube

Dune: Part Two star Léa Seydoux's video interview for Elle UK in which she was asked to try different British and French "delicacies" went a bit sideways after she practically refused to eat any of them—and fans are loving it.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossNov 03, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Remember being forced to try a food you already knew you weren't going to like? Maybe you took a tiny bite just to be polite, smiled through the disappointment, and quietly vowed never to eat it again.

Well, French actor Léa Seydoux wasn't about to pretend her taste buds approved during an Elle UK food-tasting interview, and the internet is having an absolute field day with her reactions.

Born and raised in Paris, Seydoux knows a thing or two about French culture. Before the tasting began, she offered a few observations that would prove rather fitting.

Seydoux gave a hilariously candid breakdown of her fellow French citizens:

“So I would say the French are quite snobbish. They think that their taste is the best. They are often quite secure about themselves. They have a very dry sense of humor. They are very nonchalant.”

And then the food arrived.

Seydoux had already questioned the packaged ham and baguette during a sandwich demonstration, so the pastries probably should have known what was coming. The pain au chocolat, a French favorite filled with chocolate, was the first dessert to face her scrutiny.

And the verdict even came before the first bite:

The British weren't having much better luck. Eton mess, a mixture of whipped cream, meringue, and berries, earned a tentative maybe from Seydoux, which was practically a glowing endorsement at this point.

But even the macarons couldn't count on home-field advantage:

“Macarons. They're not my favorites. I don't know why people love them. I'm not crazy about them.”

Considering macarons are known for their delicate almond shells, chewy centers, and sweet fillings, Seydoux's lack of enthusiasm might come as a surprise to anyone who's ever paid a small fortune for a box of them.

But the Victoria sponge cake, a British favorite layered with jam and cream, was about to face an even more devastating critique.

Seydoux apparently had some questions about the cake's entire reason for existing:

“For me, I don't see the purpose.”

Miss ma'am, not you questioning the very existence of a cake that's just sitting there minding its business!

But just when it seemed no dessert would survive, a scone came through for Britain. The crumbly treat, traditionally enjoyed with clotted cream and jam, was the only one she actually tasted. Her verdict? “Not bad.”

Honestly, at this point, that's practically a Michelin star.

Watch the full interview to see how the rest of Seydoux's tasting session unfolded:

- YouTube ELLE UK

Beyond the viral interview, Seydoux is promoting Gentle Monster, a psychological drama from director Marie Kreutzer.

The film follows Lucy Weiss, a concert pianist whose marriage and sense of stability are shaken when her husband becomes the subject of an investigation involving child sexual abuse material. As the allegations come to light, Lucy is forced to confront difficult questions about her marriage, her family, and how well she truly knows the person closest to her.

Seydoux told Netflix's Tudum about one unexpected hurdle she encountered behind the scenes:

“I don’t speak German, and I had to learn it phonetically. But that part was quite fun. My constraint.”

Well, Seydoux may have embraced a few constraints for her latest role, but when it comes to sharing her opinions about food, she apparently has none.

And judging by the internet's reaction, people are absolutely loving it:




Meanwhile, Seydoux's latest film arrives on Netflix starting November 18, and it's a far cry from her pastry-related adventures.

You can watch the trailer for Gentle Monster below:

- YouTube Netflix

Her work is also getting a well-deserved spotlight. As reported by Variety, the American Cinematheque is honoring Seydoux with a four-film retrospective from November 12–15, featuring Blue Is the Warmest Colour, The Beast, and One Fine Morning.

And with Dune: Part Three arriving December 18, fans have another reason to revisit the universe where Seydoux portrayed Lady Margot Fenring in Dune: Part Two. Her character, a member of the mysterious Bene Gesserit sisterhood, played a part in the political maneuvering surrounding the powerful houses of Arrakis.

Between all that, hopefully someone can find her a pain au chocolat that meets her standards.



Latest News

Laura Abla
Celebrities

Guest At Heidi Klum's Halloween Bash Goes Viral For Her Epic Costume—And Fans Are In Awe

Screenshot of Donald Trump Jr.
Trending

Don Jr. Dragged Hard After Claiming That Democrats 'Want To Make Ohio A State'

Macaulay Culkin
Entertainment

Photos Of Macaulay Culkin's Actual Halloween Costume Go Viral After He's Accused Of Donning Blackface

Thom Tillis; Ken Paxton
2026 Elections

GOP Senator Rips People Who Downplay Ken Paxton As 'Ethically Challenged' With Brutal Comparison In Resurfaced Clip

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump Blasted After Absurdly Claiming That He Could've Won Vietnam War 'In A Week'

While stumping for the GOP in Dubuque, Iowa, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump told a rally gathering—crowd being too generous a term—all about his amazing abilities as a military leader, despite being the third generation of his family to actively avoid serving his country.

In a rambling monologue, Trump said:

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance; Albus Dumbledore
Tom Brenner/Getty Images; Warner Bros. Pictures

JD Vance Dressed As Dumbledore For Halloween—And Everyone's Making The Same Hilarious Point

Vice President JD Vance had people making the same point about his choice of Halloween costume after he dressed up as the Harry Potter series character Albus Dumbledore.

Vance wore a silver robe and a long grey wig while holding his baby son, who is dressed as Dobby the house-elf, as you can see in a video he shared on X.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Anderson Cooper and Haley Stevens
CNN

Anderson Cooper's Uncomfortable Interview With Haley Stevens Is An Absolute Cringefest

Michigan Representative Haley Stevens had people cringing at her responses to CNN's Anderson Cooper, who pressed her about her decision to endorse Republican Mike Rogers for Senate over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.

Stevens had sought to make her participation in a joint appearance on Sunday with El-Sayed and South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn contingent on El-Sayed disavowing an advertisement by one of his allies that criticized Israel. In response, El-Sayed’s campaign asked Stevens to stay away from his events.

Keep ReadingShow less
Martha Stewart Speaks Out After Tone-Deaf Homeless Halloween Costume Sparks Backlash
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for God's Love We Deliver

Martha Stewart Speaks Out After Tone-Deaf Homeless Halloween Costume Sparks Backlash

Death, taxes, and celebrities wearing Halloween costumes their publicists would have strongly advised against. Some traditions simply refuse to die.

This year's contender? Martha Stewart, whose questionable wardrobe choice turned into a public relations nightmare after she seemingly dressed as an unhoused person—and used the occasion to promote her QVC candles.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald and Melania Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump Trolled Hard In The Comments After Video Of White House Halloween Party Goes Viral

Hosting holidays at the White House, especially for children, is a standard part of the gig. From Easter egg rolls to tree lighting ceremonies, Americans are used to see their POTUS and FLOTUS entertaining little ones.

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are no exception.

Keep ReadingShow less