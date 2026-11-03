French Actor Léa Seydoux's Disgusted Reaction To Nearly Every Food Item In Tasting Interview Has The Internet Cackling

Remember being forced to try a food you already knew you weren't going to like? Maybe you took a tiny bite just to be polite, smiled through the disappointment, and quietly vowed never to eat it again.

Well, French actor Léa Seydoux wasn't about to pretend her taste buds approved during an Elle UK food-tasting interview, and the internet is having an absolute field day with her reactions.

Born and raised in Paris, Seydoux knows a thing or two about French culture. Before the tasting began, she offered a few observations that would prove rather fitting.

Seydoux gave a hilariously candid breakdown of her fellow French citizens:

“So I would say the French are quite snobbish. They think that their taste is the best. They are often quite secure about themselves. They have a very dry sense of humor. They are very nonchalant.”

And then the food arrived.

Seydoux had already questioned the packaged ham and baguette during a sandwich demonstration, so the pastries probably should have known what was coming. The pain au chocolat, a French favorite filled with chocolate, was the first dessert to face her scrutiny.

And the verdict even came before the first bite:

Léa Seydoux tries some of the finest French and British delicacies for ELLE UK. https://t.co/tGJElvvHx8

— best of léa seydoux (@badpostseydoux) October 27, 2026

The British weren't having much better luck. Eton mess, a mixture of whipped cream, meringue, and berries, earned a tentative maybe from Seydoux, which was practically a glowing endorsement at this point.

But even the macarons couldn't count on home-field advantage:

“Macarons. They're not my favorites. I don't know why people love them. I'm not crazy about them.”

Considering macarons are known for their delicate almond shells, chewy centers, and sweet fillings, Seydoux's lack of enthusiasm might come as a surprise to anyone who's ever paid a small fortune for a box of them.

But the Victoria sponge cake, a British favorite layered with jam and cream, was about to face an even more devastating critique.

Seydoux apparently had some questions about the cake's entire reason for existing:

“For me, I don't see the purpose.”

Miss ma'am, not you questioning the very existence of a cake that's just sitting there minding its business!

But just when it seemed no dessert would survive, a scone came through for Britain. The crumbly treat, traditionally enjoyed with clotted cream and jam, was the only one she actually tasted. Her verdict? “Not bad.”

Honestly, at this point, that's practically a Michelin star.

Watch the full interview to see how the rest of Seydoux's tasting session unfolded:

- YouTube ELLE UK

Beyond the viral interview, Seydoux is promoting Gentle Monster, a psychological drama from director Marie Kreutzer.

The film follows Lucy Weiss, a concert pianist whose marriage and sense of stability are shaken when her husband becomes the subject of an investigation involving child sexual abuse material. As the allegations come to light, Lucy is forced to confront difficult questions about her marriage, her family, and how well she truly knows the person closest to her.

Seydoux told Netflix's Tudum about one unexpected hurdle she encountered behind the scenes:

“I don’t speak German, and I had to learn it phonetically. But that part was quite fun. My constraint.”

Well, Seydoux may have embraced a few constraints for her latest role, but when it comes to sharing her opinions about food, she apparently has none.

And judging by the internet's reaction, people are absolutely loving it:













Meanwhile, Seydoux's latest film arrives on Netflix starting November 18, and it's a far cry from her pastry-related adventures.

You can watch the trailer for Gentle Monster below:

- YouTube Netflix

Her work is also getting a well-deserved spotlight. As reported by Variety, the American Cinematheque is honoring Seydoux with a four-film retrospective from November 12–15, featuring Blue Is the Warmest Colour, The Beast, and One Fine Morning.

And with Dune: Part Three arriving December 18, fans have another reason to revisit the universe where Seydoux portrayed Lady Margot Fenring in Dune: Part Two. Her character, a member of the mysterious Bene Gesserit sisterhood, played a part in the political maneuvering surrounding the powerful houses of Arrakis.

Between all that, hopefully someone can find her a pain au chocolat that meets her standards.