Trump Trolled Hard In The Comments After Video Of White House Halloween Party Goes Viral

Hosting holidays at the White House, especially for children, is a standard part of the gig. From Easter egg rolls to tree lighting ceremonies, Americans are used to see their POTUS and FLOTUS entertaining little ones.
MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are no exception.
Except...
The White House hosted their Halloween festivities on Thursday with the First couple handing out what appeared to be full-sized Hershey bars to the costumed kids. But people found the interaction between the POTUS and FLOTUS and the kids a bit less convivial than it had been with other administrations.
You can watch a clip from C-SPAN here:
People went in on the Trumps in the comments with some mentioning costume choices...
reply to @cspan/Instagram
reply to @cspan/Instagram
reply to @cspan/Instagram
...with many others noting even the children of Trump administration staffers didn't look happy to be there.
reply to @cspan/Instagram
reply to @cspan/Instagram
reply to @cspan/Instagram
reply to @cspan/Instagram
reply to @cspan/Instagram
More than a few brought up the Epstein files allegations against Trump.
reply to @cspan/Instagram
reply to @cspan/Instagram
reply to @cspan/Instagram
reply to @cspan/Instagram
Several people even used the O-word, comparing former Democratic President Barack Obama's ease with children to Trump's awkward interactions with everyone.
As one Instagrammer put it:
"Trump looks so disinterested… absolutely zero interaction with the children. He’s definitely no Obama. President Obama genuinely showed an interest in the children and was warm and charismatic.. How I miss a classy president!!"
reply to @cspan/Instagram
The Trump administration's other contribution to the October holiday drew online backlash. The official White House X account posted a jack-o-lantern meme that was heavily criticized for being racist.
We can definitely wait to see what the Trump administration decides to do to commemorate Thanksgiving. Maybe instead of the traditional turkey pardon, they'll do a livestreamed execution of the turkey.