James Talarico Was Just Asked If He's The One To 'Turn Texas Blue'—And His Answer Is A Masterclass

Last Wednesday, Emma posted an adorable photo of the pair together at an event.

In it, Julia smiles sweetly at the camera with blonde hair and glasses, while Emma smiles with her eyes squeezed shut.

Emma paired the joy-filled photo with a short but sweet caption:

"happy birthday Aunt Julia"

"i love you beyond!!"

You can see Emma's Instagram post here:

Fans loved the photo of Emma and Julia together.

@emmaroberts/Instagram

@emmaroberts/Instagram

@emmaroberts/Instagram

@emmaroberts/Instagram

@emmaroberts/Instagram

Others pondered how cool it must be to have someone like Julia Roberts as their aunt.

@emmaroberts/Instagram

@emmaroberts/Instagram

@emmaroberts/Instagram

@emmaroberts/Instagram

@emmaroberts/Instagram

Having an aunt star in big films like Erin Brockovich and a dad in films like The Dark Knight and The Expendables is sure to make an impression, and they most certainly did for Emma.

During various interviews, Emma has expressed gratitude for going on set with her aunt while her aunt was working, helping out behind the scenes, and asking questions about the production process.

Emma began acting at the age of 9 in popular projects like Aquamarine and Nancy Drew, and she went on to bigger productions like Scream 4 and recently American Horror Story.

Interestingly enough, each Roberts seems to carve a path of their own by acting in different genres, so it'll be interesting to see what Emma Roberts does next, or how she'll branch out from there.

Most importantly, she has fabulous connections in Hollywood, because let's be honest: can you really beat having a super cool aunt in the same field where you want to work?