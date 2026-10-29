Skip to content

TikTok Mom's Church Outfit Gets Hilariously Roasted By Her 10-Year-Old With Brutal 'Star Wars' Comparison

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Viral Video Of Newborn Baby Allegedly Born With Full Mustache Sparks Flurry Of Hilarious Jokes

Newborn baby with full mustache
@MarioNawfal/X

The internet has plenty of questions about a viral baby's remarkably mature facial hair—but they've got even more jokes and comparisons.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 29, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Some people are born to make an entrance—but one baby took that so seriously that he immediately became an internet meme when he was born, thanks to rocking a full mustache.

Parents are typically "warned" about little "abnormalities" they might notice when their babies are born, like birthmarks, a lot of hair on their head, no hair on their head, different eye colors, and maybe even a little facial hair.

But one little boy born on October 23, 2026, allegedly in Ecuador, seriously said, "Bet!" to that last possibility.

In a video that's gone viral, the newborn had just been born and still needed to be cleaned up from his birthing experience. He has a full head of dark, still wet hair, and he also has a full mustache and a little bit of a goatee in the same hair color.

Curious about the room, the baby even turns his head to look somewhere else, giving viewers the full 180 experience of his bold look.

You can see the baby here:

While there is some speculation that the video has been manipulated using A.I., that hasn't stopped the internet from making jokes.

The little fashion star immediately went viral, and of course became an internet meme as people shared what he reminded them of.

Most joked that he looked like a tiny middle-aged man, likely already with multiple kids, a mortgage, and a job that leaves him ready for a big and hearty meal at the end of the day.




But others made bolder choices in their comparisons.




This undeniably will be a hilarious conversation starter for this baby's parents for the foreseeable future, but it's funny to think about how kids might react, since children are often so eager to grow up and get their first facial hair.

Maybe he wanted to make a good first impression, or maybe he just came out really knowing who he was, and was ready to share it with the world!

The most important thing is that he appears to be a healthy baby, with a very healthy mustache.

Latest News

Screenshots from @scrambled.megs3's TikTok
Trending

TikToker Reveals Why She Hated Fridays The Most While She Was Married—And It's Devastating

Screenshot of Rob Schmitt and Katie Zacharia
Trending

Katie Zacharia Just Tried To Blame 'The Media' For Her Ouster As Press Secretary—And Was Hit With An Instant Reality Check

Noah Wyle attends the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Sunset Soirée at Warner Bros. Studios.
Celebrities

Noah Wyle Has Hilariously Relatable Reaction After Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Sophie Turner
Celebrities

Sophie Turner Just Stepped Out With Much Darker Hair—And Fans Barely Recognize Her

More from Trending

Dax Shepard; Justine Lupe
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images; Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images

'Succession' Star Reveals Her Husband Has Only Cooked 3 Meals For Her Ever—And Dax Shepard's Reaction Is Brutal

Every now and then someone will share an anecdote about their marriage or relationship and it just doesn't quite land as the funny anecdote it's intended to be. This is one of those times!

Actor Justine Lupe, best known as Willa on Succession, recently revealed that her husband, artist Tyson Mason, has only cooked for her three times in their entire marriage.

Keep ReadingShow less
Andy Cohen; Donald Trump
Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump Supporters Just Tried To Come For Andy Cohen—And His Shady Clapbacks Are Everything

The words of a heckler who shouted at MAGA Republican President Donald Trump on Monday have gone viral online.

Trump was stumping in Corinth, Mississippi, holding a MAGA rally to drum up support for GOP candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. His speech was, as usual, a mess of non sequiturs primarily focused on himself.

Keep ReadingShow less
Katie Zacharia
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Katie Zacharia Is Getting Dragged Hard After Making A Cringey Update To Her Twitter Bio

Katie Zacharia, who lasted just five days as President Donald Trump's White House press secretary, was widely mocked online after she updated her bio on X to include her short-lived job.

Zacharia opened her debut briefing earlier this month with eight minutes of remarks lauding the "energetic president." She also asserted that "attendance is at record highs" at his rallies before presenting favorable figures on wage growth, prescription drug costs, employment and energy production.

Keep ReadingShow less
Barry Keoghan
Cindy Ord/VF26/Vanity Fair/Getty Images

Video Of Barry Keoghan Having 'Skin-Tightening' Procedure On His Face Sparks Reminder Of How Much He's Been Bullied Over His Looks

It's no secret that beauty standards in Hollywood are incredibly high, and that some people become incredibly mean and blunt when given a keyboard and a screen. When those two worlds are brought together, the results can be catastrophic.

Women in Hollywood arguably receive the worst treatments, with frequent comments made about their weight, their aging, and their styling, rather than the acting that they should be known for.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ken Paxton
Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

Ken Paxton Dragged After Awkwardly Forgetting Which Anniversary The U.S. Just Celebrated On July 4th

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is competing against Democrat James Talarico for a seat in the U.S. Senate, raised eyebrows after he gushed over the country's recent July 4th celebrations but got the anniversary number completely wrong.

This year marked the United States' semiquincentennial—250 years since the country's founding. It was impossible to miss considering President Donald Trump made a great big show of it, turning what should have been a milestone anniversary into a vehicle for his narcissism and all things MAGA.

Keep ReadingShow less