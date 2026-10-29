Viral Video Of Newborn Baby Allegedly Born With Full Mustache Sparks Flurry Of Hilarious Jokes

Some people are born to make an entrance—but one baby took that so seriously that he immediately became an internet meme when he was born, thanks to rocking a full mustache.

Parents are typically "warned" about little "abnormalities" they might notice when their babies are born, like birthmarks, a lot of hair on their head, no hair on their head, different eye colors, and maybe even a little facial hair.

But one little boy born on October 23, 2026, allegedly in Ecuador, seriously said, "Bet!" to that last possibility.

In a video that's gone viral, the newborn had just been born and still needed to be cleaned up from his birthing experience. He has a full head of dark, still wet hair, and he also has a full mustache and a little bit of a goatee in the same hair color.

Curious about the room, the baby even turns his head to look somewhere else, giving viewers the full 180 experience of his bold look.

You can see the baby here:

While there is some speculation that the video has been manipulated using A.I., that hasn't stopped the internet from making jokes.

The little fashion star immediately went viral, and of course became an internet meme as people shared what he reminded them of.

Most joked that he looked like a tiny middle-aged man, likely already with multiple kids, a mortgage, and a job that leaves him ready for a big and hearty meal at the end of the day.













But others made bolder choices in their comparisons.













This undeniably will be a hilarious conversation starter for this baby's parents for the foreseeable future, but it's funny to think about how kids might react, since children are often so eager to grow up and get their first facial hair.

Maybe he wanted to make a good first impression, or maybe he just came out really knowing who he was, and was ready to share it with the world!

The most important thing is that he appears to be a healthy baby, with a very healthy mustache.