Skip to content

Jesse Ventura Brutally Rips 'Coward' Trump For Avoiding Military Service After Trump Touts Himself As Great Military Leader

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Woman Speaks Out After Her Ex-Boyfriend And Ex-Best Friend Get Engaged Mere Months After Their Breakup

Screenshots from @hottgirlseatpickles's TikTok video
@hottgirlseatpickles/TikTok

TikToker @hottgirlseatpickles took to the platform after learning that her ex-boyfriend and her former best friend got engaged just months after they'd broken up.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 29, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

There's a special ring in the world of betrayal for cheating boyfriends and girlfriends, and there's another special ring for those who cheat with their partner's best friend.

TikToker @hottgirlseatpickles spoke out after hearing through the grapevine that her ex-boyfriend from four months prior was getting married to her former best friend, who he started dating shortly after their breakup.

In her first storytime video, the TikToker explained that she and her boyfriend had been having problems for months before breaking up. Soon after, they decided that they didn't want to be apart, so they tried to get back together, but her boyfriend brought secrets into their renewed relationship.

During the second phase of their relationship, as Valentine's Day was approaching, her boyfriend started acting strange, and her best friend stopped speaking to her. When she couldn't get ahold of her boyfriend the night before Valentine's Day, she reached out to her friend to vent her suspicions that he was seeing another woman while dating her again.

Soon after, her boyfriend still wouldn't admit to where he was the night before Valentine's Day, but one of the TikToker's sorority sisters soon provided the missing puzzle piece when she spotted her boyfriend and best friend in public together.

You can watch that video here:

TikToker @hottgirlseatpickles called both of them out and effectively broke up with her boyfriend and her best friend.

Very shortly after that, the new couple came out as officially dating, and just two months after getting together, they announced they were engaged, which the TikToker also heard about from a friend.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker shared more about the engagement after her ex-boyfriend's mother started to defame her on Facebook, calling her slurs to diminish her claims.

But the TikToker put out a threat, stating that she had photo evidence and text message confessions from both parties, admitting to being together and insinuating that they were together on Valentine's Day.

There were also weirder things, like the best friend dogsitting for them, putting on the TikToker's clothes, and sending photos of herself wearing those clothes to the TikToker's then-boyfriend.

You can watch that video here:

Fellow TikTokers were shocked by the lore and reassured her that she was better off without both of them.

@hottgirlseatpickles/TikTok

@hottgirlseatpickles/TikTok

@hottgirlseatpickles/TikTok

@hottgirlseatpickles/TikTok

@hottgirlseatpickles/TikTok

@hottgirlseatpickles/TikTok

@hottgirlseatpickles/TikTok

@hottgirlseatpickles/TikTok

@hottgirlseatpickles/TikTok

@hottgirlseatpickles/TikTok

This kind of double-betrayal is unlike any other, and the TikToker also dropped the lore that there were rumors going around that her ex-best friend might be pregnant, prompting them to marry fast, though that is unconfirmed.

Regardless, two very negative people were out of her life, and, clearly, her ex-boyfriend's mother was also not someone she wanted to have in her corner.

Latest News

Newborn baby with full mustache
Trending

Viral Video Of Newborn Baby Allegedly Born With Full Mustache Sparks Flurry Of Hilarious Jokes

Screenshot of Nicole Williams; Abdul El-Sayed
2026 Elections

Michigan Hairdresser Has Iconic Response After She's Asked If Abdul El-Sayed Is 'Too Left-Wing To Win'

Screenshots from @scrambled.megs3's TikTok
Trending

TikToker Reveals Why She Hated Fridays The Most While She Was Married—And It's Devastating

Screenshot of Rob Schmitt and Katie Zacharia
Trending

Katie Zacharia Just Tried To Blame 'The Media' For Her Ouster As Press Secretary—And Was Hit With An Instant Reality Check

More from Trending

Noah Wyle attends the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Sunset Soirée at Warner Bros. Studios.
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Noah Wyle Has Hilariously Relatable Reaction After Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Apparently, being named Sexiest Man Alive doesn't automatically mean believing you're the Sexiest Man Alive. Just ask Noah Wyle, who thought People magazine was pulling a prank.

With the competition still alive and breathing, we have a few questions of our own.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sophie Turner
Arnold Jerocki/ST-GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur/Getty Images

Sophie Turner Just Stepped Out With Much Darker Hair—And Fans Barely Recognize Her

Sophie Turner stepped in front of the camera at 14 years old as Sansa Stark for Game of Thrones and has been a prominent figure ever since, well-known for her switch-ups between voluminous red and platinum blonde hair.

But now, allegedly in preparation for her role as Lara Croft in Amazon Prime's upcoming Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, a revival of the franchise best-known for Angelina Jolie's take on the part, Sophie Turner has embraced dark brunette hair for the first time.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dax Shepard; Justine Lupe
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images; Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images

'Succession' Star Reveals Her Husband Has Only Cooked 3 Meals For Her Ever—And Dax Shepard's Reaction Is Brutal

Every now and then someone will share an anecdote about their marriage or relationship and it just doesn't quite land as the funny anecdote it's intended to be. This is one of those times!

Actor Justine Lupe, best known as Willa on Succession, recently revealed that her husband, artist Tyson Mason, has only cooked for her three times in their entire marriage.

Keep ReadingShow less
Andy Cohen; Donald Trump
Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump Supporters Just Tried To Come For Andy Cohen—And His Shady Clapbacks Are Everything

The words of a heckler who shouted at MAGA Republican President Donald Trump on Monday have gone viral online.

Trump was stumping in Corinth, Mississippi, holding a MAGA rally to drum up support for GOP candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. His speech was, as usual, a mess of non sequiturs primarily focused on himself.

Keep ReadingShow less
Katie Zacharia
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Katie Zacharia Is Getting Dragged Hard After Making A Cringey Update To Her Twitter Bio

Katie Zacharia, who lasted just five days as President Donald Trump's White House press secretary, was widely mocked online after she updated her bio on X to include her short-lived job.

Zacharia opened her debut briefing earlier this month with eight minutes of remarks lauding the "energetic president." She also asserted that "attendance is at record highs" at his rallies before presenting favorable figures on wage growth, prescription drug costs, employment and energy production.

Keep ReadingShow less