Woman Speaks Out After Her Ex-Boyfriend And Ex-Best Friend Get Engaged Mere Months After Their Breakup

There's a special ring in the world of betrayal for cheating boyfriends and girlfriends, and there's another special ring for those who cheat with their partner's best friend.

TikToker @hottgirlseatpickles spoke out after hearing through the grapevine that her ex-boyfriend from four months prior was getting married to her former best friend, who he started dating shortly after their breakup.

In her first storytime video, the TikToker explained that she and her boyfriend had been having problems for months before breaking up. Soon after, they decided that they didn't want to be apart, so they tried to get back together, but her boyfriend brought secrets into their renewed relationship.

During the second phase of their relationship, as Valentine's Day was approaching, her boyfriend started acting strange, and her best friend stopped speaking to her. When she couldn't get ahold of her boyfriend the night before Valentine's Day, she reached out to her friend to vent her suspicions that he was seeing another woman while dating her again.

Soon after, her boyfriend still wouldn't admit to where he was the night before Valentine's Day, but one of the TikToker's sorority sisters soon provided the missing puzzle piece when she spotted her boyfriend and best friend in public together.

You can watch that video here:

TikToker @hottgirlseatpickles called both of them out and effectively broke up with her boyfriend and her best friend.

Very shortly after that, the new couple came out as officially dating, and just two months after getting together, they announced they were engaged, which the TikToker also heard about from a friend.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker shared more about the engagement after her ex-boyfriend's mother started to defame her on Facebook, calling her slurs to diminish her claims.

But the TikToker put out a threat, stating that she had photo evidence and text message confessions from both parties, admitting to being together and insinuating that they were together on Valentine's Day.

There were also weirder things, like the best friend dogsitting for them, putting on the TikToker's clothes, and sending photos of herself wearing those clothes to the TikToker's then-boyfriend.

You can watch that video here:

Fellow TikTokers were shocked by the lore and reassured her that she was better off without both of them.

@hottgirlseatpickles/TikTok

@hottgirlseatpickles/TikTok

@hottgirlseatpickles/TikTok

@hottgirlseatpickles/TikTok

@hottgirlseatpickles/TikTok

@hottgirlseatpickles/TikTok

@hottgirlseatpickles/TikTok

@hottgirlseatpickles/TikTok

@hottgirlseatpickles/TikTok

@hottgirlseatpickles/TikTok

This kind of double-betrayal is unlike any other, and the TikToker also dropped the lore that there were rumors going around that her ex-best friend might be pregnant, prompting them to marry fast, though that is unconfirmed.

Regardless, two very negative people were out of her life, and, clearly, her ex-boyfriend's mother was also not someone she wanted to have in her corner.