Trump Supporters Just Tried To Come For Andy Cohen—And His Shady Clapbacks Are Everything

The words of a heckler who shouted at MAGA Republican President Donald Trump on Monday have gone viral online.
Trump was stumping in Corinth, Mississippi, holding a MAGA rally to drum up support for GOP candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. His speech was, as usual, a mess of non sequiturs primarily focused on himself.
During the course of the event, Trump was heckled several times. The third heckler's words were the ones everyone enjoyed the most.
The moment was caught on video by one of the right-wing media providers that still covers the POTUS's perpetual MAGA rallies. It was quickly clipped and shared widely even though the man's words were difficult to hear clearly.
But those in attendance, including the media, shared what happened, though versions of what was said vary slightly.
A man stood and yelled at the POTUS either:
"Take your ballroom and shove it up your fat a**!"
or:
"Shove that ballroom up your fat a**!"
You can see the moment here:
@covie_93/Threads
Trump responded:
"Oh, go home! Go home. Go home."
He then repeated his usual claim, without evidence, that protesters are all paid to oppose him publicly, saying:
"You know they’re paid protesters? They get paid $250 by—they think it’s [George] Soros—and they ruin their lives because now they get booked. Now they get booked. We don’t usually press it too hard, but isn’t that terrible?"
Security escorted the latest Trump heckler out of the arena.
Of course, Trump's Mississippi MAGA minions had his back in the moment, as people pointed out.
But online, it was a different story. One of the people amused by the heckler's words was Bravo host and Real Housewives producer Andy Cohen.
Cohen shared it on X, writing:
"Take your ballroom and shove it up your fat a**' is SENDING ME … is there merch?"
@Andy/X
A few of Trump's MAGA minions tried to silence him as well, but chanting "USA" isn't very effective online. Instead of shouting Cohen down, the MAGA hecklers found themselves on the receiving end of a master class in clapping back.
Cohen schooled the children in the comments.
@Andy reply to @ChassieBlu/X
People loved Cohen's comebacks.
@pumptinis/X
Public opinion shows Trump's Washington D.C. renovations and vanity projects aren't playing well with anyone outside the MAGAsphere.
According to a July poll by The Washington Post, 65% of Americans are "dissatisfied" to "upset" with Trump's projects, with only 31% having a positive reaction—13% "enthusiastic" about the changes and 18% just "satisfied."
Trump Supporters Just Tried To Come For Andy Cohen—And His Shady Clapbacks Are Everything
After Bravo star Andy Cohen voiced his support for a heckler that told President Trump to "shove that ballroom up your fat a**," Trump fans tried to insult Cohen—and he hit them right back.
Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.