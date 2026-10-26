Reality TV Star Pulls 'Uno Reverse' After North West Dresses As Her For Halloween With Exaggerated Chin

Halloween is supposed to be all fun and games! But when you choose your costume, choose wisely—unless you want someone to return the favor.

North West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 13-year-old daughter, usually presents several Halloween costumes per year, as is the norm among celebrities, who usually do one costume per week or one per day in the final days leading up to Halloween.

West's first costume this year involved her dressing as reality TV star Natalie Nunn, including a prosthetic chin over her own to make it more prominent.

You can see a side-by-side of Natalie Nunn on her popular TV show, Baddies, holding out one of her famous "Baddies" chain necklaces, next to North West's makeup done like hers, the prosthetic chin, a fake chain necklace, and her hair side-parted.

Viewers were quick to call out not just North West, but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for not parenting her better.









Fortunately, Nunn is used to people commenting on her looks and took this in stride.

She even said that North West had earned an honorary Baddies chain!

But what happened next was the best part. Nunn didn't get mad; she got even.

In a classic "Uno Reverse," Nunn did a transition video where she fell asleep in bed next to her Baddies chain and woke next to a choker-style necklace, in full steampunk glam with North West's familiar blue hair, short dress, stockings, and Band-aids.

You can see the first video here:

Another is available here:

Fans loved how Nunn "got even" in a fun way without punching down on a teenager.

































It's so refreshing that Nunn decided to use this opportunity to have a little fun and joke around with a fellow celebrity, rather than start drama worthy of a new reality TV series.

This is something that could have become negative, but both people decided to have some Halloween fun and enjoy the memories!