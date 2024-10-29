Lizzo Trolls 'South Park' By Dressing Up In Ozempic-Themed Halloween Costume

Skip to content

CNN Kicks Right-Winger Off Air After His Racist 'Joke' Aimed At Muslim Panelist

We all know that Lizzo is a queen when it comes to roasting those who try to roast her, especially when it comes to her health journey.

Back in May, the performer got on TikTok and announced that her "worst fear" had come true and that she needed to blind-duet a video in which she'd been tagged.

Lizzo deadpanned:

"Guys, my worst fear has been actualized. I've been referenced in a South Park episode."
"I'm so scared. I'm going to blind-duet to it right now."

South Parkis well-known for its cartoonish embodiments of celebrities and political figures and roasting them in over-the-top skits opposite their foul-mouth, beloved main characters.

But South Park shocked everyone when they didn't incorporate Lizzo herself but rather the "essence" of Lizzo.

Throughout the blind duet, Lizzo looked up at the segment of the South Park episode in shock, at times covering her mouth and at other times with her mouth simply hanging open at the audacity.

The segment starts with two women walking together, with one woman confiding:

"I'm telling you, Sheila, these new drugs are pretty amazing. I was feeling so ashamed of myself, watching Randy go outside and exercise all the time and not eating as much. But I just don't have the same kind of willpower he has!"

Sheila then asks her friend, Sharon, what she was taking, guessing Ozempic or Mounjaro, to which Sharon replies:

"Oh no! I talked to my doctor, and he said insurance would only pay for those if I have diabetes."
"Now there's a whole new obesity drug for those of us who can't afford Ozempic and Mounjaro. I've controlled all of my cravings to be thinner with 'Lizzo'!"

In a pop-up advertisement of the "Lizzo" medication, the screen reads:

"Once-Weekly Lizzo: This is a prescription used along with listening to her songs and watching her music videos to become happy with how you look. Available by prescription only."

@lizzo/TikTok

The South Park episode went on to describe the pretend medication's impact:

"Now you can feel good about your weight, and it's 90 percent cheaper than Ozempic!"
"In case studies, 70 percent of patients taking Lizzo no longer care about how much they weigh."
"Lizzo helps you eat everything you want and keep your physical activity to a minimum!"
"Forget about obesity. Ask about the power of not giving a f**k, with Lizzo!"

You can watch the video duet here:


@lizzo

🫢

Lizzo took the segment in a positive and empowering way.

"That's crazy! I just feel like, d**n, I am really that b***h. I'm really that b***h."
"I really showed the world how to love yourself and not to give a f**k, to the point that these men in Colorado know who the f**k I am and put it on their cartoon that's been around for 25 years."
"I'm really that b***h, and I'll show y'all how not to give a f**k, and I'm going to keep showing you how to not give a f**k. Oh, oh, oh! Oh-Lizzo!"

But of course, she still had to get back at South Park somehow. Though she did blind-duet the video back in May, sometimes the best revenge is one that takes a while.

Last week on her popular Instagram profile, Lizzo appeared in a rectangularly-shaped, Ozempic-esque costume with a measuring tape wrapped around her waist to make her appear snatched in the costume.

But the packaging had been changed to "Lizzo," with promises for improved self-love, a loss of guilt, gained confidence, and side effects that include "a smile on your face and a pep in your step."

The caption of the post simply read:

"Ok, Halloween... You can start now."


But Lizzo didn't stop there. In another post, with a series of photos and videos, Lizzo wore the costume while holding large slices of pizza, taking an XL-sized limo, and sharing the spotlight with someone in an inflatable Cartman costume from South Park.

You can see that post here:


And Lizzo of course had to do a dancing video in the costume, with the theme song for South Park's Lizzo prescription in the background, before flipping off the camera.

Fans absolutely ate up Lizzo's trolling of South Park.











Reactions like this are worth the wait, and this is the sort of costume that core memories are made of.

While some might have taken the South Park segment badly, it was heartwarming to see Lizzo put such a positive spin on its message and to continue to advocate for body positivity.

