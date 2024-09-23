Skip to content
Lizzo Epically Trolls Fan Who Accused Her Of Using 'Ozempic' Or 'Coke' To Lose Weight

Lizzo
@lizzobeeating/Instagram

The singer, who has been sharing her recent fitness journey on Instagram, called out a fan for assuming she must have used the popular weight loss drug or the illicit drug to slim down.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 23, 2024
It's 2024, which means that while there's more body positivity going around, there are more people than ever ready to attribute any weight loss or health victory to medication.

For years, singer and actress Lizzo has been the subject of many discussions around body positivity, body shaming, and celebrity weight loss. In 2024, she has actively shared on Instagram her fitness journey as well as her athletic clothing brand, Yitty.

In recent months, it's become obvious to fans that Lizzo has lost weight and improved muscle definition, and while some have recognized that it's 2024 and did not comment on her body, others applauded her efforts and results so far.

But of course, one "fan" had to try to take all of Lizzo's hard work away from her.

In a recent Instagram post, she modeled a cotton bodysuit from Yitty paired with shorts.

While most complimented Lizzo, one person snarked:

"Did she use Ozempic or did she sn**t coke?"

Lizzo immediately responded, with a series of crying emojis:

"Whyyy do u follow me?"

Even if Lizzo were using Ozempic, that wouldn't change what her fitness and eating habits have been behind the scenes; it would simply be an added way to transform her body—and no one's business.

Here is the post in question, though the comment has since been removed.

Before the comment was deleted, Lizzo captured it and prepared for the perfect response.

In a follow-up post, Lizzo showed herself winking in a comfortable-looking red robe.

The caption of the post read:

"'oZeMpIc oR cOkE?' - a fan"

The post was a five-part carousel, starting with her winking in the red robe.

The second was a short TikTok video of Lizzo looking frustrated and letting out a sigh of exasperation.

The text overlay on the TikTok read:

"When you finally get Ozempic allegations after five months of training and calorie deficit."

The third and fourth items in the carousel were a vicious addition: a screenshot of the "fan's" comment as well as a screenshot of his private Instagram profile.

The last item was another photo of Lizzo in the red robe, this time looking very proud of herself, her tongue sticking out of the side of her mouth as if to troll the "fan" even further.

You can see the post here:

Fans of Lizzo applauded her response to the hateful comment, struck by its bluntness, hilariousness, and indirectly what it said about assuming someone was using drugs or supplements during their weight loss journey.

Lizzo specifically stated in her short TikTok that she was eating in a calorie deficit and strength training in the gym, which also can be confirmed in many of her videos throughout 2024. Assuming she was strictly using supplements, or more, only serves to minimize her efforts.

Fans commended Lizzo for all the hard work she'd clearly been doing.

@lizzobeeating/Instagram

@lizzobeeating/Instagram

Again, there is nothing shameful about using weight-loss drugs, and they have been a vital addition to many people's health journeys. The problem is assuming a person is doing only that, rather than making mindful decisions in the kitchen and putting in the work in the gym.

