Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

North West Hilariously Shades Mom Kim Kardashian For Not Cooking Kids A Meal In Two Years

North West (L) with mom Kim Kardashian (R)
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

During a conversation with Interview magazine, the SKIMS founder asked her daughter, "How is my cooking?"—and North's response was hilariously blunt.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 16, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

When it comes to being a mom, Kim Kardashian falls short of accomplishing one perpetual task, according to her eldest daughter, North West.

Mother and daughter sat down for a Q&A sesh with Interview magazine, and one of the questions the SKIMS founder had for North West was:

“Okay, serious question. How is my cooking?”

North didn't hold back.

The 11-year-old dished up some humble pie for Mom and replied:

“You haven’t cooked for us in a long time. Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago.”

When Kardashian asked North what the last thing she prepared in the kitchen was, North said it was "mac 'n cheese."

The reality TV star added, "And fried chicken and cornbread. I’m a one-trick pony."

When prodding her daughter about the quality of her one meal, she gave props where it was due.

Said North:

"It’s good. It’s just that you’re really good at making me cucumbers and salt."

This elicited laughter from Kardashian, who shares her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with her ex-husband, rapper Ye.

Fans noted the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.



North has no problem keeping it real.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kardashian apprised readers:

"Fun facts about North: Every night when she falls asleep, she needs the TV on, no matter what."

To which North said:

"That’s not a fun fact."


And when it comes to being a part of a family that is always in front of a lens, North commented:

"I like taking pictures of myself, but I don’t like when paparazzi do. When I just woke up and there’s so much paparazzi, I’m like, 'Yo, I’m going to sue you.' "
"If I’m ready, if I’m not tired, if my outfit’s good, I’m like, 'Okay, I could take a picture.' ”

And snap.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

A young man looks uninterested during a job interview with a brunette woman.
Photo by Mina Rad on Unsplash

People Share Red Flags To Look Out For During A Job Interview

Finding a job can be a tricky situation these days.

It feels like everyone is searching high and low.

Keep ReadingShow less
Distribution center early morning in Burnsville, North Carolina
ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images

NC Hurricane Relief Workers Forced To Evacuate After Threat Of Armed Militia 'Hunting FEMA'

Hurricane recovery efforts for North Carolina residents affected by Hurricane Helene hit a major snag after Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) workers received news of a very credible threat putting their lives at risk.

Federal responders in Rutherford County were sent an urgent email on Saturday by the U.S. Forest Service alerting them to stand down and evacuate because National Guard troops were facing trucks of armed militia who said they were "hunting FEMA."

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; screenshot from video of stranded MAGA crowd in the night desert.
Mario Tama/Getty Images, @GRAFTACUS/Instagram

Thousands Stranded At Trump's Coachella Rally After Buses Didn't Return—And It's Classic Trump

Little did the MAGA crowd know that the Coachella rally for Republican candidate Donald Trump they were whisked away to on Sunday would be a one-way ticket.

Trump made a campaign stop in the desert city of Coachella Valley in California, where Trump is expected to lose in the election as he did in 2016 and 2020.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
Alex Wong/Getty Images; Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Harris Hilariously Trolls Trump After Video Shows Him Playing Music At Town Hall Instead Of Taking Questions

What if a presidential candidate took a handful of questions in a Pennsylvania town hall event—moderated by a self-declared dog and goat killer from South Dakota—which he then turned into 40 minute dance party?

Sounds like an over-the-top sketch from the weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live. After all, Attorney General Janet Reno's dance party was a running gag on SNL from 1997-2001.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk; interior of the Robovan
Tesla

Elon Musk Just Unveiled The Design For His New Tesla Robovan—And People Have Thoughts

Elon Musk unveiled Tesla's 20-passenger futuristic van vehicle at the "We, Robot" event at Warner Bros. Studios Burbank in California on Thursday, October 10 to a polarizing reception.

"We want to change the look of the roads," said the Tesla CEO as he introduced the Robovan, which he pronounced, "ruh-BO-vehn."

Keep ReadingShow less