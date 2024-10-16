North West Hilariously Shades Mom Kim Kardashian For Not Cooking Kids A Meal In Two Years

When it comes to being a mom, Kim Kardashian falls short of accomplishing one perpetual task, according to her eldest daughter, North West.
Mother and daughter sat down for a Q&A sesh with Interview magazine, and one of the questions the SKIMS founder had for North West was:
“Okay, serious question. How is my cooking?”
North didn't hold back.
The 11-year-old dished up some humble pie for Mom and replied:
“You haven’t cooked for us in a long time. Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago.”
When Kardashian asked North what the last thing she prepared in the kitchen was, North said it was "mac 'n cheese."
The reality TV star added, "And fried chicken and cornbread. I’m a one-trick pony."
When prodding her daughter about the quality of her one meal, she gave props where it was due.
Said North:
"It’s good. It’s just that you’re really good at making me cucumbers and salt."
This elicited laughter from Kardashian, who shares her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with her ex-husband, rapper Ye.
Fans noted the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
North has no problem keeping it real.
Elsewhere in the interview, Kardashian apprised readers:
"Fun facts about North: Every night when she falls asleep, she needs the TV on, no matter what."
To which North said:
"That’s not a fun fact."
And when it comes to being a part of a family that is always in front of a lens, North commented:
"I like taking pictures of myself, but I don’t like when paparazzi do. When I just woke up and there’s so much paparazzi, I’m like, 'Yo, I’m going to sue you.' "
"If I’m ready, if I’m not tired, if my outfit’s good, I’m like, 'Okay, I could take a picture.' ”
And snap.