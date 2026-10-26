Paul Rudd Was Just Spotted Peering Into The Brooklyn Store That's Feuding With Kelly Clarkson—And The Jokes Are On Point

Celebrities: They're just like us!

They get annoyed when they get bad customer service, like Kelly Clarkson, and they get hella nosey when the drama goes viral on the internet—like, it turns out, Paul Rudd.

Rudd was recently spotted peering into the windows of the Brooklyn boutique Art of Play where Clarkson and the shop's staff had their little altercation.

Rudd clearly wanted a glimpse of the place where the drama happened, and who can blame him! And the memes that came out of the experience are hilariously relatable.

In case you somehow haven't heard, Clarkson recently visited the shop, which is a specialized toy shop that carries, among other things, unique handmade items.

Clarkson was keen on an artisanal mechanical bird hanging on the wall, but in social media posts she said that when she asked about it, she was treated like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman—like she couldn't afford it.

The shop countered that the bird wasn't for sale. Clarkson countered with photos of the bird's $15,000 price tag dangling from its tail.

The shop then countered by raising the bird's price to $15 million and accusing Clarkson of "putting us in danger" with the drama, basically handling the whole thing in a way that is every publicist's nightmare.

The story quickly became a meme unto itself, and if it hasn't taken over your feeds, you probably have an actual life that unfolds off the internet. Well done!

Rudd, however, is clearly like the rest of us. On October 21, paparazzi caught him peering into the shop's windows, surely hoping to catch a glimpse of the latest chapter in the Art of Play saga (more on that in a moment.)

And on social media, people found the photos of Rudd lookie-looing into Art of Play's windows hilarious and relatable. Because truly, who among us wouldn't be trying to get a piece of the drama?









And for many, Rudd's "investigation" reminded them of another hilarious celebrity inquest: When Lady Gaga asked for a tour of the Capitol so she could investigate the January 6, 2021 coup attempt.





As for the saga itself, the artist, Bliss Kolb, who made the mechanical bird that launched 2026's biggest uproar (other than the absolute scandal of our little dictatorship, of course), spoke out about it all to the Wall Street Journal on October 20.

He said that the drama has made his business surge, with more than 100 commissions flooding in. But the timing is a bit off: The artist, who is 70, told WSJ:

"This is happening at a time that I'm trying to wind down commitments."

Isn't that always how it goes—just as you're about to retire, you finally get your big break. Regardless, Kolb said that he's flattered by the whole thing, and by Clarkson's love of his creation.



"I've wanted for people to know about my work for decades. I appreciate that she liked it."

All's well that ends well, as they say.