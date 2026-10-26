Skip to content

Dolly Parton's Sister Accuses Republicans Of Rigging Voting Machines In Tennessee After Alarming Incident

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Paul Rudd Was Just Spotted Peering Into The Brooklyn Store That's Feuding With Kelly Clarkson—And The Jokes Are On Point

Paul Rudd
Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Cunard

Actor Paul Rudd was photographed peering into the windows of Art of Play, the Brooklyn store that started beef with singer Kelly Clarkson after refusing to part with a mechanical bird—and fans are here with the jokes.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyOct 26, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Celebrities: They're just like us!

They get annoyed when they get bad customer service, like Kelly Clarkson, and they get hella nosey when the drama goes viral on the internet—like, it turns out, Paul Rudd.

Rudd was recently spotted peering into the windows of the Brooklyn boutique Art of Play where Clarkson and the shop's staff had their little altercation.

Rudd clearly wanted a glimpse of the place where the drama happened, and who can blame him! And the memes that came out of the experience are hilariously relatable.

In case you somehow haven't heard, Clarkson recently visited the shop, which is a specialized toy shop that carries, among other things, unique handmade items.

Clarkson was keen on an artisanal mechanical bird hanging on the wall, but in social media posts she said that when she asked about it, she was treated like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman—like she couldn't afford it.

The shop countered that the bird wasn't for sale. Clarkson countered with photos of the bird's $15,000 price tag dangling from its tail.

The shop then countered by raising the bird's price to $15 million and accusing Clarkson of "putting us in danger" with the drama, basically handling the whole thing in a way that is every publicist's nightmare.

The story quickly became a meme unto itself, and if it hasn't taken over your feeds, you probably have an actual life that unfolds off the internet. Well done!

Rudd, however, is clearly like the rest of us. On October 21, paparazzi caught him peering into the shop's windows, surely hoping to catch a glimpse of the latest chapter in the Art of Play saga (more on that in a moment.)

And on social media, people found the photos of Rudd lookie-looing into Art of Play's windows hilarious and relatable. Because truly, who among us wouldn't be trying to get a piece of the drama?



And for many, Rudd's "investigation" reminded them of another hilarious celebrity inquest: When Lady Gaga asked for a tour of the Capitol so she could investigate the January 6, 2021 coup attempt.


As for the saga itself, the artist, Bliss Kolb, who made the mechanical bird that launched 2026's biggest uproar (other than the absolute scandal of our little dictatorship, of course), spoke out about it all to the Wall Street Journal on October 20.

He said that the drama has made his business surge, with more than 100 commissions flooding in. But the timing is a bit off: The artist, who is 70, told WSJ:

"This is happening at a time that I'm trying to wind down commitments."

Isn't that always how it goes—just as you're about to retire, you finally get your big break. Regardless, Kolb said that he's flattered by the whole thing, and by Clarkson's love of his creation.

"I've wanted for people to know about my work for decades. I appreciate that she liked it."

All's well that ends well, as they say.

Latest News

Russell Brand
Celebrities

Russell Brand's Resurfaced Confession About Repeatedly Kicking His Dog Down The Stairs Has The Internet Livid

Screenshot of Barack Obama
Donald Trump

Obama's Hilariously Accurate Joke About Trump's White House Renovations Has The MAGA Faithful Up In Arms

Donald Trump; Barack Obama
Donald Trump

Trump Melts Down After 'Grossly Incompetent' Obama Epically Rips Him In Rally Speech

Gillian Anderson on a red carpet premier.
Celebrities

Gillian Anderson Reveals Bizarre Rule 'X-Files' Creator Made Her Dialogue Follow For Nine Years—And Whoa

More from Entertainment/celebrities

screenshot of Lisa Kearns' vandalized mayoral campaign sign
Lisa Kearns/Facebook

Canadian Candidate Goes Viral After Turning Defaced Campaign Signs Into Hilarious Viral Video

After pouring time and effort into a project, seeing all your hard work disrespected can draw justified anger. But a Canadian woman running for political office decided to turn the lemons life—or, more specifically, vandals—handed her into pitch perfect lemonade.

Lisa Kearns is a former city councilor who vacated her Ward 2 seat to run for mayor of Burlington, Ontario, Canada—a city of about 187,000 people on the western shore of Lake Ontario. Kearns discovered several of her campaign signs featuring her photo had been vandalized over the Canadian Thanksgiving (observed the second Monday of October) long weekend.

Keep ReadingShow less
Christina Ricci; Donald Trump
Gilbert Flores/Deadline via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Christina Ricci Just Dropped A Brutal Truth Bomb On A 71-Year-Old MAGA Voter—And Fans Are Applauding

Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci did not mince words after a 71-year-old MAGA voter on Threads vowed to "vote straight Red" in the upcoming midterm elections.

Threads user @janhunterlan, with the midterms just under two weeks away, identified herself as a 71-year-old with an entire family "in California, Texas, Arizona, and Michigan, plus Pensilvania [sic]" that "will be voting straight Red" on November 3.

Keep ReadingShow less
James Talarico; Elon Musk
Sergio Flores/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

James Talarico Just Clapped Back Hard After Elon Musk Said There's 'Something Deeply Wrong' With Him

Texas Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico responded after trillionaire Elon Musk claimed "there's something deeply wrong" with him.

Just days ago, news outlets reported that Musk donated $158 million to a Republican super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, in September. The money he donated swelled the coffers of Texas PAC, a group that is backing Paxton, the Texas attorney general. Musk also made a $10 million donation to Lone Star Liberty PAC, another group that has thrown its support behind Paxton.

Keep ReadingShow less
LaMelo Ball #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates a three-point basket against the Detroit Pistons.
David Berding/Getty Images

NBA Star Sparks Backlash After Saying That Changing His Infant Son's Diapers Is 'Not My Job'

It's 2026, but NBA star LaMelo Ball apparently hasn't gotten the memo that fatherhood has moved beyond the 1950s. The Minnesota Timberwolves point guard is catching heat after declaring that changing his infant son's diapers is "not my job."

The 25-year-old made the eyebrow-raising admission during an Inside the NBA interview with Ernie Johnson Jr. ahead of his October 21 debut with Minnesota.

Keep ReadingShow less
Val Chmerkovsky; Carrie Ann Inaba
Greg Doherty/Getty Images for iHeartRadio; Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Fans Are Divided Over How 'Dancing With The Stars' Handled Punishing Pro Who Insinuated That He Wanted To Slap Female Judge

A heated debate has erupted among Dancing With the Stars fans after pro Val Chmerkovskiy made a joke about wanting to slap his female coworker.

The incident occurred after judge Carrie Ann Inaba criticized Chmerkovskiy's wife, fellow pro Jenna Johnson.

Keep ReadingShow less