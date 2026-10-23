JD Vance Tries To Start MAGA Rally Speech While Music Is Still Blaring In Cringey Viral Video

Vice President JD Vance was widely mocked after attempting to speak over blaring music at a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, to encourage voters to elect GOP candidates in the upcoming midterms.

Vance was expected to announce the results of a nationwide crackdown on SNAP fraud that reportedly identified more than 40 alleged perpetrators. However, he did not release the findings of his task force.

As he began to speak, music still played loudly and clearly:

"Ladies and gentlemen, it's great to be here and if you've followed anything..."

But it was difficult to make out much else of what the vice president was saying as the Jerry Lee Lewis song "Whole Lot Of Shakin' Going On" continued to blare over his remarks. He managed to express his gratitude for the "amazing welcome" he's received in his home state.

When the music finally stopped after a full minute of Vance attempting to speak over it, he said to cheers from attendees:

"As much as I love all 50 states, it is good to be home in the great state of Ohio."

You can watch what happened and hear what Vance said in the videos below.

The second-hand embarrassment was through the roof watching Vance carry on, even while he openly struggled to relay his remarks.





Vance's appearance in Cincinnati came as more polls indicate that Republicans face an uphill battle with voters ahead of the elections on November 3.

Two polls released this week show Democrats leading in Ohio's closely watched Senate and gubernatorial races as early voting gets underway.

A Marist University poll released Tuesday found Democrat Sherrod Brown leading Republican Senator Jon Husted by four percentage points and Democrat Amy Acton ahead of Republican Vivek Ramaswamy by seven points.

A Cook Political Report poll released Wednesday showed Brown with a six-point lead over Husted, 49% to 43%, while Acton led Ramaswamy by five points.