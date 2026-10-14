Dem Candidate Has Epic Clapback After Darline Graham Tries To Insult Her With 'Socialist' Dig

The former first lady delivered a pointed reminder of her husband's presidential record:

"You were doing the people's work, rescuing our economy, expanding health care, ending a war, ordering the [Osama] bin Laden raid, saving an auto industry, winning a peace prize."

Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009. President Donald Trump has spent years whining—sorry, politely explaining—that he deserves one, too. When Michelle mentioned her husband's win, Clinton burst into laughter, prompting Obama to turn around with a grin.

And yes, the cameras caught every second:

Michelle Obama notes that Barack accomplished "winning a peace prize" 😆 https://t.co/ibbBQ5EOhU

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 18, 2026

The viral moment left folks wondering what Clinton whispered to Obama. Had Trump already called the Nobel committee to complain? Did she think his name was still on the waiting list? And did the Obama Library gift shop sell Nobel Peace Prize replicas? If so, how many can be shipped to Mar-a-Lago?

All reasonable questions when two former political rivals start whispering and nobody thinks to turn up the microphone.

Well, the microphone was turned up when Clinton joined the Nebraska Democratic Party's "Pumpkins, Pies and Politics" fundraiser in Omaha, where she spilled the tea on her little kiki with Obama.

And apparently, Clinton had one very specific person in mind during that little exchange:

"Barack turns around, and he kind of grins at me. So I lean forward and said, ‘I really hope that Donald Trump is watching this, and I really hope he heard that line, and I think he’s got to feel like he is in the Tenth Circle of Hell or something because of this litany of everything you’ve done.’"

In the 45th and 47th president's defense, perhaps he wasn't watching. Maybe he was busy watching himself on another channel. Somebody has to keep those ratings up.

And Michelle Obama's famous advice about going high when others go low? Apparently, Barack made an exception. According to Clinton, he agreed and hoped Trump had been watching, too.

Y'all, Hillary brought the pumpkins, pies, and everything spice in this clip:

I spliced in footage from Michelle Obama’s speech so we can see Hillary Clinton telling Barack Obama she hopes Trump heard the Nobel Prize line and Obama agreeing. https://t.co/2QryR6LrGe

— Acyn (@Acyn) October 11, 2026

And Trump hasn't exactly been shy about campaigning for that medal.

Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde nominated him. Swedish lawmaker Magnus Jacobsson nominated him. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nominated him, too, then shared an AI slop image depicting himself placing an oversized Nobel medal around Trump's neck.

And still no medal to show off in the Oval Office.

Then came the October 9 announcement. This year’s winner? Navi Pillay, a South African human rights lawyer who challenged apartheid-era discrimination before becoming the United Nations' top human rights official. Which, you'll notice, is not how you spell Donald Trump.

But don't worry, folks, Trump took the news with all the grace and dignity you'd expect at his Syracuse rally:

“The Nobel ‘Peace’ Prize has been forever discredited by a handful of Radical Ideologues who are Anti-Democracy, and Enemies of Civilization!”

Somewhere, Auntie Hillary's group chat was probably having the time of its life. Imagine making one little joke about that man and having him log on to prove your point.

Maybe somebody should call María Corina Machado. The Venezuelan opposition leader already gave Trump her medal—perhaps she can throw in a participation trophy to make him feel better.

The internet certainly appreciated the irony:

































Back in Omaha, Clinton wasn't handing out participation trophies, either. She challenged Trump's divisive political messaging and raised concerns about affordability, urging Nebraska Democrats to turn their frustrations into votes on November 3.

You can watch Clinton's full remarks below:

- YouTube electron media group

Nebraska isn't friendly territory for Democrats. Republicans have a grip on Lincoln, but Omaha's competitive 2nd Congressional District could help decide who controls the U.S. House. And with Democrats also looking to break the conservative supermajority back home, November 3 could deliver a twist nobody saw coming: Nebraska helping lead the charge against Republican power.

In Washington. In Lincoln. In Nebraska, of all places.

And while Democrats are fighting to change the political landscape, Trump is still trying to beat Barack Obama at winning a peace prize. Meanwhile, Obama is just straight chilling at his library.

Maybe that's what happens when a president's approval rating isn't below 30 percent. Stay pressed, Donnie.