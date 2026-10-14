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Dem Candidate Has Epic Clapback After Darline Graham Tries To Insult Her With 'Socialist' Dig

Annie Andrews; Darline Graham
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Democratic South Carolina Senate candidate Dr. Annie Andrews had the perfect response after Republican Senator Darline Graham, the sister of late Senator Lindsey Graham, attempted some name-calling by referring to Andrews as a "socialist" during a debate on Sunday.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 14, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Longtime South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham died in July of this year. At the time of his death, Lindsey Graham was running for reelection to a fifth Senate term as the Republican nominee after winning the June GOP primary with 56.8% of the vote against five other Republican candidates.

GOP Governor Henry McMaster appointed his sister, Darlene Nordone, to temporarily fill her brother's Senate seat. But if she wants to maintain her place in Congress, she'll need to earn it at the ballot box in November.

Despite her poor debate performance against her Republican rivals leading up to the GOP special primary and subsequent runoff in August, Darline Graham—as she's now known—garnered 33% of the Republican vote to defeat her closest competitor's 24%. Now she faces off against her brother's opponent, pediatrician Dr. Annie Andrews, the South Carolina Democratic candidate for Senate.

Unfortunately for Graham, her debate skills haven't improved.

After Graham repeatedly referred to Dr. Andrews as a "socialist," the GOP's latest boogeyman for their MAGA faithful, the Democrat clapped back, saying:

"I told you my opponent was going to call me a socialist, and there she’s done it again. She’s been told to call me ‘Bernie Ocasio Mamdani.’ That’s what’s in her script."
"But the truth is my name is Annie Andrews. There shouldn’t be any confusion about that because, unlike my opponent, I have not changed my name recently."

You can watch the moment here:

When appointed to fill her brother's Senate seat, Graham had been using her current married name, Nordone, as her surname and the alternate spelling of her given name, using Darline instead of her legal name Darlene. Once appointed, she immediately filed to run for her brother's Senate seat, but used Graham on all of her paperwork to exploit her brother's legacy.

Graham, a former state worker since 2008, has been criticized by Dr. Andrews for being unqualified.

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People concurred with Dr. Andrews' assessment.

@jwhitesd1/Threads


@tamarasclan/Bluesky


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Annie Andrews made Darline Graham look like an idiot (again)

[image or embed]
— Nissim (@nissimss.bsky.social) October 12, 2026 at 3:35 PM



@thurberteam/Bluesky



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They should honestly just put a mannequin on stage with a red R on its forehead and watch 51% of South Carolina vote for it
— Van Alan (@van-alan.bsky.social) October 12, 2026 at 9:20 AM


The latest polling shows Graham and Andrews in a statistical stalemate.

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