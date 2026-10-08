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People Just Noticed A Telling Detail About The Suit That Trump Wore To A Recent Rally—And Yikes

Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

A photo of President Trump's suit from his recent rally in Nebraska has everyone crying foul.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 08, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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On Monday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump was on the campaign trail in Grand Island, Nebraska. The POTUS was stumping for GOP candidates in a bid to retain the Republican majority in the Senate and House of Representatives.

From ranting about lawnmowers to suggesting that Iran should "take out" two cities in California, it was overall the chaotic, rambling, unhinged mess his MAGA minions love to hear and cheer for.

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared a Getty Images photo taken by Win McNamee at the MAGA rally of Trump showing off his suit.

Others online noted something interesting about the POTUS's choice of garb. The makers label was visible in the photo, showing it was made by the budget-friendly brand Jos. A. Bank.

Menswear writer and media personality Derek Guy (@dieworkwear) shared a close-up of the label captioned:

"Interesting."
"Jos. A. Bank suits are all made overseas, typically in countries like China and Bangladesh. They carry an associate label called Joseph Abboud, which is made in the United States."
"I wonder why Trump choose the cheap import over the US-made suit."

@dieworkwear/X


Analyst Matt Sisneros (@Matt_Sisneros) reshared the photo with the caption:

"Jos. A Bank on the President is the biggest recession indicator of all time"

Vanity Fair Washington Correspondent Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) shared:

"Common wisdom has long been that Trump only wears Brioni suits (Brioni supplied him with wardrobe for 'The Apprentice') but lately he’s been wearing this navy Jos A Bank suit."


One of Trump's favorite programs, Saturday Night Live, had even previously skewered Jos. A. Bank's volume discount pricing structure.

Others had their own questions about why a billionaire like Trump would wear a discount brand suit made overseas when he claimed there's no affordability crisis and that he wants people to buy goods made in the USA.








Although he frequently brags about nonexistent massive increases he's brought to manufacturing in the United States, Trump hasn't commented on why he consistently doesn't buy goods made in the USA.

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