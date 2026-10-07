Nebraska MAGA Rallygoers Erupt In Cheers After Trump Makes Bonkers Claim About Lawnmowers In Surreal Rally Clip

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump is on the campaign trail trying to maintain the GOP's majority in both the House of Representatives and Senate in November's midterm elections. On Monday, Trump was in Grand Island, Nebraska, in front of a crowd of his MAGA faithful.

Since Trump was late to his own rally, Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) talking head Toria Brooke had to entertain the audience tuned in to see the president, so while live on-air, she sang along to The Who's "Pinball Wizard" playing in the background.

Then Brooke told her audience:

"He sure plays a mean pinball, just like President Trump. Trump is the same as the pinball wizard, except he's the world wizard. He's the kingmaker, putting people in places where they should be."

Then, during his rambling speech where he encouraged Iran to "take out" Los Angeles and San Diego, California, Trump bragged about making lawnmowers and tractors easier to start.

The POTUS told his adoring MAGA minions:

"You need to be a student at the top of your class at MIT to turn on a lawnmower nowadays, you know? But I got rid of all that stuff; now you can have a lawnmower!"

He then pantomimed pulling the starter cord for a gas powered lawnmower before shouting, "boom." The crowd cheered as if Trump's deregulation of environmental protections had actually made their lives better.

Or maybe lawnmowers were too complicated for them to comprehend. Who knows why they cheered.

You can see the moment here:

Outside the MAGAsphere, people weren't applauding Trump's latest excuse to roll back environmental protections designed to keep the world safer for everyone.

People also mocked Trump's claim about the complexity of lawn maintenance equipment.





























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This wasn't the first time Trump admitted lawnmowers were too complicated for him to comprehend. In December, Trump declared during a White House cabinet meeting that people need "about 185 IQ to turn on a lawnmower."

The comment came as Trump pledged to eliminate environmental regulations on farm machinery because, according to Trump, protecting the environment made the equipment "much more complicated."

For many, it's reminiscent of when Trump spoke obsessively about toilets, showers, and dishwashers during his first term as President. The first-time POTUS had claimed it took fifteen flushes to eliminate waste from toilets, dishwashers weren't getting the dishes clean, and showers had no water pressure because of water conservation regulations.

After Trump rolled back regulations intended to conserve safe drinking water, he claimed to have fixed toilets, showers, and dishwashers.