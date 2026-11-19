Graduating at the top of a high school class, a distinction called valedictorian, is a major achievement in a young person's life. Mississippi Democratic Senator-elect Scott Colom wanted to recognize that achievement for the valedictorians of his home state.

So he reached out to Nike, a popular shoe and clothing brand among young people. In addition to their retail lines, many athletic shoe brands produce custom shoes for athletes or special occasions. Senator-elect Colom asked if Nike could give custom-made Air Force 1s to every high school valedictorian in Mississippi this school year.

Colom posted on X, tagging Nike and the Nike store and adding the hashtag #JustDoIt:

"[Nike] & [Nike Store] to honor this moment in Mississippi history, how about custom-made [Air Force 1s] (my fav shoe) for every valedictorian of Mississippi high school this year? It would encourage MS students to hit the books the rest of the year!"

Nike Store responded in a comment on his post, writing:

"The athlete mindset makes things possible, including this idea. [Senator-elect Colom], we'll do you one better… For this year, 2026/2027 high school valedictorians from across the U.S., let’s go!"

"Stay tuned for more info."

Senator-elect Colom posted Nike's response and thanked the company for agreeing to his suggestion and taking it a step further.

"I’m so proud of [Nike] for stepping up to motivate students across the country in this historic moment. This is the #justdoit mentality that makes your company great. Please consider honoring Hiram Revels in the design."

Hiram Revels was the first Black person to serve in either house of Congress. He was elected by the Mississippi legislature to serve in the United States Senate to represent Mississippi in 1870 and 1871 during the Reconstruction era.

People appreciated both the idea and the response, offering high praise for both Colom and Nike.

















































Senator-elect Colom defeated incumbent MAGA Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in the recent midterms. He will be the state's first Black Senator since Hiram Revels.