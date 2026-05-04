Skip to content

Mississippi Middle Schoolers Heroically Jump In To Save Bus Driver After She Blacks Out From Severe Asthma Attack In Viral Video

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Nick Cannon Called Out For Sexist Double Standard After Explaining Why His Daughter Isn't Allowed To Date

Nick Cannon
jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon recently opened up on the TMZ podcast about how his 15-year-old son is allowed to date, but not his 15-year-old daughter—and his outdated reasoning has people crying foul.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMay 04, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Nick Cannon is better known for his questionable hot takes than for his work on The Masked Singer or any other stage work at this point.

And Cannon just added fuel to the fire when his twin children, Monroe and Moroccan, turned 15 this week.

According to Cannon, his son, Moroccan, already has an active dating life and is "encouraged" to date, while his daughter, Monroe, is not allowed to date at all.

While visiting the TMZ podcast, Cannon explained the arrangement for the twins, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey:

"My son been dating, and I've allowed it. I've encouraged it."
"But my daughter... No, absolutely not."

When TMZ's Towanda Robinson said this model made "no sense" and was a double standard, Cannon vehemently agreed:

"It's absolutely a double standard!"
"I know I get in trouble a lot, because I say things with my chest, but there is a difference when parenting a son and then when parenting a daughter."
"I am more protective of my daughter, because there's things out there that I have to protect my daughter from."
"There are certain types of individuals that you want to keep your daughter away from."
"My son is not calling me like, 'Dad, she hit me!' He's not doing that."
"But if somebody puts [their] hands on my daughter, I'm going to jail."

When asked when his daughter could date, it unfortunately depended on a man. The only way she could go out with someone was if she brought her brother with her or could explain in exact detail what would take place on the date.

Cannon said loudly:

"Y'all all can hang out."
"But you ain't going one-on-one with no little bast**d anywhere."
"I'm preparing her for college."

You can watch the segment here:

X users immediately called Cannon out on his parenting approach.




The segment also became popular on the "Fauxmoi" subReddit, where Redditors were quick to point out the "certain types of individuals" Cannon was "protecting" his daughter from.

"He’s protecting his daughter from the things he’s not teaching his son." - Big-Tuna-for-Commish

"He's protecting his daughter from men such as himself. 'Certain individuals,' my a**." - waterfairy01

"I think it’s really telling and interesting that he won’t say he’s protecting her from men. He said, 'protect from… certain type of… individuals…'"

"There’s an active effort to distance himself from the type of person he’s talking about as much as possible."

"You’re not foolin' anyone, Nick, except maybe yourself." - canibuyatrowel

"I had a father who was insanely protective of me, but let my brother do whatever. It wasn’t until I was an adult that I realized the reason he was so strict with me about boys was because he was an a**hole when it came to women." - fox2trox92

"Other fathers: 'We have to protect our daughters from things like Nick Cannon's son.'" - SunrayBran

Not only were Cannon's views antiquated, problematic, and sexist, but his lack of desire to protect his son was heartbreaking to many Redditors.

"Misogynistic bulls**t. Also, the idea that he thinks young boys don’t need protecting from sexual situations, that's the kind of lunatic that would probably be fine with his 15-year-old son dating an adult woman." - Positive_Lychee_7736

"I tried to explain this to my coworkers who told me they have to protect their daughters more than their sons. I was like, 'From what?' They said girls can run around getting pregnant."

"I said, 'Oh, so if a boy gets a girl pregnant, it’s not his responsibility? What are you teaching your boys?'" - pumpkinspruce

"*DRAMATIC EXASPERATED SIGH* Teach boys not to be s**t, not girls how to protect themselves from it." - PeaUpbeat3723

"'There’s things out there that I have to protect my daughter from.' Yeah, like someone else’s poorly parented son."

"This is why people think raising girls is harder than raising boys. Because you actually have to do the f**king work."

"I can’t stand this c*m cannon loser." - CandiedLemonWedge

"Maybe raise your kids so they trust you and can talk to you about dating, navigating growing up, etc."

"Forbidding your daughters from dating doesn’t stop them from doing it, it just makes them not come to you when they face problems."

"Raising sons in the face of double standards like this only teaches them that they have no accountability." - coveryouradventure


It's hard to take Cannon seriously when it's practically impossible for him to adequately parent all 12 of his kids, but it's especially hard to take him seriously when he perpetuates double standards like these.

Teen girls and young women would be far better off dating if the teen boys and young men they were dating were parented properly, taught values and manners, and made familiar with accountability.

Latest News

screenshots from video from comedian Ben Bankas
Trending

Woman Sends MAGA Comedian Into Misogynistic Meltdown Mode Without Even Saying A Word In Cringey Viral Video

James Talarico
News

GOP Strategist Tries To Smear James Talarico With One Of His Old Facebook Posts—And It Backfires Spectacularly

Callista Gingrich
Funny News

Trump Ambassador Dragged After Seemingly Facetuning Herself In Official Government Video

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Rips Himself With Self-Own For The Ages In Push For Presidential Cognitive Exams

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Donald Trump with King Charles III in the Oval Office
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Someone Asked What Trump's Oval Office 'Interior Style' Is Called—And The Responses Are Hilariously Brutal

Following President Donald Trump's meeting with King Charles III in the garishly-decorated Oval Office, X user Volodymyr Tretyak, who offers regular commentary on the Ukraine war, asked others to name the "interior style" of the space to hilarious effect.

Charles addressed a joint meeting of Congress on Tuesday, becoming only the second British monarch to do so after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who spoke in 1991. His speech came as Trump has repeatedly criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over Britain’s refusal to back the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Keep Reading Show less
Hilary Duff
TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hilary Duff Shares Simple Yet Powerful Mantra Amid Worrying Weight Loss Trends—And Fans Are Applauding

Content Warning: Body-Shaming, Weight-Shaming, Body Image Issues, Eating Disorders, Skinny Trends

Millennials who saw Cheaper by the Dozen, The Perfect Man, and A Cinderella Story have always known that Hilary Duff was that girl.

Keep Reading Show less
Jimmy Fowlie
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Netflix

'SNL' Writer Reveals His Sister's Disappearance Has Now Been Ruled A Homicide In Heartbreaking Post

On December 22, 2025, days before Christmas, actor and Saturday Night Live writer Jimmy Fowlie shared an Instagram post about his sister, Christina Downer, who had been declared missing.

Fowlie asked people to reshare the missing person flyer from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Keep Reading Show less
Jeff Bezos; Donald Trump Jr.
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP via Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Amazon Slammed Over Potential 'The Apprentice' Reboot Hosted By Don Jr.—And The Grift Is Real

Amazon is facing criticism after The Wall Street Journal reported it is considering rebooting the reality competition series The Apprentice for Prime Video and eyeing President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., to serve as the show's host.

Amazon has increasingly aligned itself with Trump through sponsorship of several Trump-linked events, including his inauguration—which founder Jeff Bezos attended—and the proposed White House ballroom project. The company also began streaming the original The Apprentice last year, a move the president actively promoted.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots of Donald Trump and Jared Isaacman
CNN

Trump Praises NASA Official's 'Beautiful Ears' In Awkward Viral Clip—And It's A Big Yikes

During the Artemis II crew's visit to the White House on Wednesday, President Donald Trump had people cringing after taking a moment to comment on NASA administrator Jared Isaacman's "beautiful ears."

Artemis II is the first mission to bring astronauts toward the Moon in over half a century, launching successfully on April 1 to the delight of space enthusiasts and the general public alike. The mission's success raised hopes that a Moon landing could be achievable by 2028.

Keep Reading Show less