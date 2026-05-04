Nick Cannon Called Out For Sexist Double Standard After Explaining Why His Daughter Isn't Allowed To Date

Nick Cannon is better known for his questionable hot takes than for his work on The Masked Singer or any other stage work at this point.

And Cannon just added fuel to the fire when his twin children, Monroe and Moroccan, turned 15 this week.

According to Cannon, his son, Moroccan, already has an active dating life and is "encouraged" to date, while his daughter, Monroe, is not allowed to date at all.

While visiting the TMZ podcast, Cannon explained the arrangement for the twins, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey:

"My son been dating, and I've allowed it. I've encouraged it."

"But my daughter... No, absolutely not."

When TMZ's Towanda Robinson said this model made "no sense" and was a double standard, Cannon vehemently agreed:

"It's absolutely a double standard!"

"I know I get in trouble a lot, because I say things with my chest, but there is a difference when parenting a son and then when parenting a daughter."

"I am more protective of my daughter, because there's things out there that I have to protect my daughter from."

"There are certain types of individuals that you want to keep your daughter away from."

"My son is not calling me like, 'Dad, she hit me!' He's not doing that."

"But if somebody puts [their] hands on my daughter, I'm going to jail."

When asked when his daughter could date, it unfortunately depended on a man. The only way she could go out with someone was if she brought her brother with her or could explain in exact detail what would take place on the date.

Cannon said loudly:

"Y'all all can hang out."

"But you ain't going one-on-one with no little bast**d anywhere."

"I'm preparing her for college."

You can watch the segment here:

X users immediately called Cannon out on his parenting approach.













The segment also became popular on the "Fauxmoi" subReddit, where Redditors were quick to point out the "certain types of individuals" Cannon was "protecting" his daughter from.

"He’s protecting his daughter from the things he’s not teaching his son." - Big-Tuna-for-Commish

"He's protecting his daughter from men such as himself. 'Certain individuals,' my a**." - waterfairy01

"I think it’s really telling and interesting that he won’t say he’s protecting her from men. He said, 'protect from… certain type of… individuals…'"

"There’s an active effort to distance himself from the type of person he’s talking about as much as possible."

"You’re not foolin' anyone, Nick, except maybe yourself." - canibuyatrowel

"I had a father who was insanely protective of me, but let my brother do whatever. It wasn’t until I was an adult that I realized the reason he was so strict with me about boys was because he was an a**hole when it came to women." - fox2trox92

"Other fathers: 'We have to protect our daughters from things like Nick Cannon's son.'" - SunrayBran

Not only were Cannon's views antiquated, problematic, and sexist, but his lack of desire to protect his son was heartbreaking to many Redditors.

"Misogynistic bulls**t. Also, the idea that he thinks young boys don’t need protecting from sexual situations, that's the kind of lunatic that would probably be fine with his 15-year-old son dating an adult woman." - Positive_Lychee_7736

"I tried to explain this to my coworkers who told me they have to protect their daughters more than their sons. I was like, 'From what?' They said girls can run around getting pregnant."

"I said, 'Oh, so if a boy gets a girl pregnant, it’s not his responsibility? What are you teaching your boys?'" - pumpkinspruce

"*DRAMATIC EXASPERATED SIGH* Teach boys not to be s**t, not girls how to protect themselves from it." - PeaUpbeat3723

"'There’s things out there that I have to protect my daughter from.' Yeah, like someone else’s poorly parented son."

"This is why people think raising girls is harder than raising boys. Because you actually have to do the f**king work."

"I can’t stand this c*m cannon loser." - CandiedLemonWedge

"Maybe raise your kids so they trust you and can talk to you about dating, navigating growing up, etc."

"Forbidding your daughters from dating doesn’t stop them from doing it, it just makes them not come to you when they face problems."

"Raising sons in the face of double standards like this only teaches them that they have no accountability." - coveryouradventure





It's hard to take Cannon seriously when it's practically impossible for him to adequately parent all 12 of his kids, but it's especially hard to take him seriously when he perpetuates double standards like these.

Teen girls and young women would be far better off dating if the teen boys and young men they were dating were parented properly, taught values and manners, and made familiar with accountability.