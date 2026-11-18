Russ Hudson—an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, husband, stay-at-home dad, and longtime friend of a Mississippi Democrat—became the accidental star of a 2026 midterm campaign ad that went viral and is being credited as helping to change Mississippi politics. Now people want to know more about Columbus native Russ Hudson.

But first, the story behind that ad.

Back in February, incumbent Mississippi MAGA Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith appeared on WLOX local news where journalist Hugh Keeton asked Hyde-Smith about rising food prices, specifically mentioning beef.

Hyde-Smith responded in part:

"You know, you have so many proteins to choose from..."

Her opponent, Democrat Scott Colom, shared her remarks and incorporated them into his campaign messaging. Hyde-Smith's callous disregard for the affordability crisis her constituents were facing eventually became the crux of a viral campaign ad.

You can see the ad, which premiered in October, here:

Hudson is the first voter to appear in the ad, which was filmed at Colom's mother's home in Columbus, Mississippi. Hudson has known the Senator-elect for about a decade and his sister even worked for the former judge and district attorney, creating a connection between their families long before Colom decided to challenge Hyde-Smith for her Senate seat.

Hudson's father was originally tapped for the ad, but declined, so his son stepped up. Why did he volunteer?

Hudson told the Mississippi Clarion Ledger:

"I've always been a supporter of Scott. Ever since I met him, he's just such a down-to-earth person. That's why I did it for Scott. I believe in Scott, and I think he's a great guy. When he says Mississippi matters, I believe that."

In the ad, the younger Hudson stands at a grill, cooking hamburgers and says the line that made him an internet sensation.

He looks to the camera and says:

"Pick another protein? Shiiii... I’d rather pick another senator instead."

The ad was the brainchild of Colom, his brother Andrew, his campaign manager Gerard, and 27-year-old Mississippi content creator Ryan Sayles, who shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the day of the shoot.

Both Sayles and Hudson have been fielding interview requests ever since the ad went viral.

On the day of the shoot, the crew knew they'd struck gold with Hudson because of his authenticity.

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But there's more to Hudson's story.

Hudson served in Afghanistan with the 101st Airborne Division. After returning home, he struggled to adjust to civilian life and was once unhoused.

He appeared in a local news segment in 2019, speaking about the help he'd received to start again. He got housing through a veterans program and began to train service dogs.

In 2019, Hudson told ABC10 News:

"When I got out of the Army, I struggled, I was in a dark place, I turned to substance abuse. "

On his work with dogs, he said:

"I love animals. I'm from Mississippi, I grew up on a farm, and I love dogs, and I was like, 'Hey, I'll give it a try.'"

People loved Hudson even more after learning about his past.

































Hudson told the Clarion Ledger that these days he's doing daddy daycare with his four-month-old son.

Whatever his future holds, many people wish him all the best.