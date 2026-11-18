After major outages at Microsoft, Apple, the National Security Agency (NSA), in air travel communication, and banking, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's current Homeland Security Secretary, Markwayne Mullin, went on Fox News to claim artificial intelligence (AI)—or as Trump demands it be identified, super intelligence (SI)—rather than DOGE cuts or general incompetence in the FBI, DHS, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's department were to blame.

On Friday, November 13, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) called for the first nationwide grounding of all non-military air traffic since September 11, 2001, ceasing all air travel across the entire United States for hours for an as yet unexplained communication system failure.

In January 2023, a failure in the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system—traced to a contractor deleting files—halted domestic departures for roughly 90 minutes to two hours, but flights in the air were allowed to continue and no nationwide grounding order was made.

A global Microsoft outage struck from November 12 to 14, knocking out major services for hundreds of millions of users across more than 70 countries. On November 17, an outage halted internal communications at the NSA and iPhone maker Apple confirmed various products were either down or experiencing issues.

Multiple major United States banks also reported system issues or outages throughout the same time frame.

Both former MTV reality performer and Fox News talking head Duffy and former Oklahoma MAGA Republican Senator Mullin found themselves in the hot seat after the repeated tech failures.

On Fox, Mullin told MAGA Trump sycophant Sean Hannity:

"I talked to one guy in the tech industry, he asked not to mention his name, it’s not Elon [Musk]. I asked, what could be causing these outages? He said I believe it’s the SI [Trump's term for artificial intelligence], because these programs aren’t designed to work as fast as SI is."

"And so when they contribute or when they put in a program that's able to write codes and it goes in, it self-fixes itself. As it starts self-fixing itself, it's like doing a change order on a house. When you change one thing in a house, everything else starts changing."

"That's a ripple effect, and it causes these systems to be overran that weren't designed to run as fast as the SI technology is today. That kind of makes sense to me."

You can see the interview here:

But Mullin's conspiracy theory from "one guy" in the tech industry—who's not Elon Musk—directly contradicted former MTV "party boi" Duffy.

Trump's Transportation Secretary—who spent seven months at the beginning of his tenure on a road trip with his family to film a poorly received travel corporation and taxpayer sponsored reality show—claimed the rollout of his AI-powered airspace routing tool nationwide by the FAA just days before the ground stop was completely unrelated.

But airline industry officials sounded the alarm about Duffy's SMART (Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories) plan back in September when the testing phase of the rollout was announced.

People weren't buying Mullin's explanation any more than they did Duffy's and Trump's claims of copper and glass (fiber optic) incompatibility.













More than a few people mocked Mullin for using Trump's made up name for AI.









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The 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act), signed by Democratic President Joe Biden, allocated $25 billion for the (FAA) across airport and air traffic control projects, focusing on upgrading the outdated, crumbling system.

But the Trump administration slashed projects and reallocated funds, often awarding new contracts to startups headed by their cronies and campaign contributors.

Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) project headed by tech investor Elon Musk fired roughly 400 FAA employees and prompted over 1,300 resignations or early retirements to cut the agency's budget.

Musk's cuts targeted technical and support staff including maintenance mechanics, radar and navigational aid technicians, aviation safety assistants, and aeronautical information specialists who update flight and navigation maps.