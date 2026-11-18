Fox News personality Laura Ingraham pushed back on Vice President JD Vance for deflecting blame away from the Trump administration after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a ground stoppage of all flights in the U.S. on Friday that left passengers stranded and scrambling.

FlightAware data showed that more than 16,000 flights were delayed or canceled on November 13. At a news conference the following day, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy suggested that the widespread disruption may have stemmed from system upgrades conducted the previous day. Officials, he said, believed the upgrades had placed an excessive load on the communications network.

President Donald Trump has erroneously blamed the Biden administration for the ground stoppage and has said he doesn't and won't take any responsibility for the debacle. Meanwhile, Duffy has demanded the Congress approve $50 billion in funding to fix existing issues.

Vance offered his own explanation during an interview with Ingraham, saying:

"Sometimes you have to work on a patchwork of solutions to keep a 50-year-old system up and running. Why do we have a 50-year-old system in the first place? We should have a new system, and we need to rebuild it.”

But Ingraham pushed back immediately, noting that Republicans have been in charge this entire time:

“Well, you guys have been in charge the last two years. Why hasn’t it gotten fixed?”

Vance replied:

“A lot of the stuff that needed to get fixed, we have been working on, and we have been patching that stuff, Laura. But in terms of rebuilding the infrastructure using 21st-century technology, that is something that Congress needs to reinvest, give us the resources to do, and we will absolutely get it done."

You can watch their exchange in the video below.

No one was buying Vance's excuse.

Vance's remarks came after Duffy was called out by a reporter when he attempted to blame Congress for not granting funds to fix outdated air traffic control systems.

Although Duffy openly questioned, "How many times does this have to happen before Congress gives the money to fix it?" he was put on the spot by a reporter who pointed out that he has "been in office almost two years now" and "Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress, and still do."

Notably, both Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin actually voted against a transportation funding bill in 2019 that would've given $10 billion to the FAA when they were both in the House of Representatives.