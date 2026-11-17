On November 10, Turkish digital media and news account Boşuna Tıklama shared an Instagram video originally posted by Lucky, the manager of The Hunter Ink tattoo parlor in Bali, Indonesia.
According to their Instagram account, The Hunter Ink offers tourist tattooing where a customer can book an appointment and have a full body tattoo done in one day in a single sitting instead of multiple sessions spread over days or weeks.
The parlor manages this by having a sterile room where anesthesia is administered to keep the diapered customer still while a team of artists works on them. This avoids having to stop due to pain or bathroom breaks.
You can see Boşuna Tıklama's reshare of The Hunter Ink's content here:
This is clearly a business model for this tattoo parlor, not a personal choice made by customers, but that didn't keep the tattoo gatekeepers, who think pain and endurance are an important part of getting a tattoo, from weighing in.
One such critic was United States performer Colson Baker, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, but who now goes by "mgk"—all lower case.
mgk wrote on X:
"you didn’t earn that ink"
"got put to sleep and wore a diaper for a tattoo, i hope you sh*t yourself you f*ckn fairy"
You can see their repost of the video here:
@macinegunkelly/X
While mgk is free to believe whatever he wants about who does or doesn't deserve to be tattooed, people took exception to his gatekeeping and reliance on tired, old, childish, homophobic slurs to make his point.
"Fairy" as a derogatory slur against gay men dates back to the early 20th century. Using it as an insult implies the man is gay and that being gay is less manly or masculine or tough than being straight.
The term, and using homosexuality as an insult, belong back in the last century. Time to grow up, mgk, and pick new insults instead of degrading an entire community.