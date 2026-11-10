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SKIMS Issues Refunds For Advent Calendars After Outraged Customers Compare Them To Fyre Fest

Kim Kardashian; TikToker @wetsloppyswollen
Monica Schipper/Getty Images; @wetsloppyswollen/TikTok

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand is offering refunds to customers who bought their $148 advent calendar that "didn’t meet expectations" after it sparked backlash.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 10, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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There's no denying that Kim Kardashian and her SKIMS brand are popular, but like her undergarment line that included faux pubic hair, she's certainly had some misses along the way.

The latest in the line of SKIMS offenses was none other than the clothing brand's Christmas advent calendar, complete with 12 days of Christmas trinkets and priced at just under $150. Many SKIMS enthusiasts hurriedly ordered theirs for fear of the brand selling out, and some excited customers could not wait until Christmas season to open them.

But like TikToker @wetsloppyswollen, customers who opened their advent calendars early were far from happy with SKIMS.

The TikToker promised to open the entire advent calendar in one video, so that viewers could decide quickly if they wanted to purchase one for themselves before it was sold out. Plus, she was impatient and wanted to see what was inside, which is fair.

The first day of Christmas was cute enough: a red and black plaid teddy bear that could be used as a keychain or an ornament.

While she thought the bear was cute, TikToker @wetsloppyswollen did point out:

"This was very expensive."

But things only got worse from there. The second day of Christmas was a compartment with just three already opened hair ties in neutral colors, with no SKIMS branding of any kind.

Setting them to the side to check the next compartment, she discovered more hair ties, this time in the form of softer scrunchies, which again, were not even SKIMS branded.

You can see from the side-eye she gave to the camera in between every "gift" how "satisfied" she was:

@wetsloppyswollen/TikTok

Long story short, the advent calendar contains: the red and black plaid teddy bear; three unpackaged hair ties; three silk scrunchie-style hair ties; two pink SKIMS bobby pins; a miniature SKIMS squishie; two SKIMS hairclips; two nude bra straps that might be used as long hair ties; two red SKIMS bobby pins; a thick comb keychain with SKIMS on it, which could not be used as a comb; a red SKIMS keychain; and a tan, fuzzy keychain with a mirror inside.

At almost $150, the most expensive part of the calendar was easily the packaging itself, which wasn't even designed well to be a keepsake box, and the excessive amount of tissue paper that was used for the cheap, unbreakable items.

You can see her video here:


Fellow TikTokers were furious on TikToker @wetsloppyswollen's behalf:

@wetsloppyswollen/TikTok

@wetsloppyswollen/TikTok

@wetsloppyswollen/TikTok

@wetsloppyswollen/TikTok

@wetsloppyswollen/TikTok

@wetsloppyswollen/TikTok

@wetsloppyswollen/TikTok

Fellow TikToker @spicychathouse also posted a video opening her SKIMS advent calendar, and her video was shared to the X platform by X user @blcmuller.

TikToker @spicychathouse was quick to point out that, at $148, and with only 12 days of Christmas, the SKIMS advent calendar costs approximately $12 per compartment. She repeatedly asked the question, "Is this worth the $12?" Based on TikToker @wetsloppyswollen's experience of opening hair tie compartment after hair tie compartment, it definitely wasn't.

While opening her advent calendar, the TikToker commented things like:

"Are we deada**? Is this setting the tone for the calendar?"
"This is starting to p**s me off. I could get these at Dollar Tree."
"We might be on track for the worst advent calendar I've ever opened."
"These are, like, scraps from the warehouse."
"That's not even a functional comb."
"At this point, I'm hoping this is a prank, and the last one is a $150 gift card for all my money back."
"We have a furry mirror keychain. This is not even aesthetically pleasing!"

The TikToker also pointed out examples of what she thought might be in the compartments along the way, like a SKIMS phone case or small undergarments, only to be met with... basically hair ties.

You can watch her video here:

Fellow X users were horrified and furious over the poorly designed advent calendar:







Some even compared it to the infamous Fyre Festival and the failed Willy Wonka Experience.





After all of the negative commentary, SKIMS responded, offering for customers to either return their calendar and receive a full refund, or keep their calendar and receive a refund in the form of store credit.

The note to one customer read:

"We wanted to reach out personally about your recent purchase of the Holiday 2026 advent calendar."
"We understand the product did not meet customers' expectations, and we are truly sorry. We want every customer to be happy with what they receive, and we fell short this time."
"To make it right, we'd like to offer you two options: Full refund: Return the item and we'll refund the full purchase amount of $150 to your original payment method."
"Store credit, and keep the item: If you'd prefer to hold on to it, we'll issue a store credit for the full purchase amount of $150 which you can use on any future order."
"Thank you for being our customer, and again, we apologize for the disappointment."

You can see the message here:

For such an expensive item from such a high-performing brand, it's understandable that customers would have expected more.

Not to mention, SKIMS is known for shapewear, undergarments, and more prominent accessories, like cell phone cases. This was quite a branding flop, as well.

At least now people know, so they can make other plans for Christmas shopping.

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