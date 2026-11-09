Sarah Huckabee Sanders Roasted After Cover Of Her New Book Is Riddled With Bizarre Typos

Former White House Press Secretary–and current Arkansas Governor–Sarah Huckabee Sanders was roasted online after she promoted her new book Unapologetic in a tweet over the weekend and accidentally brought attention to several glaring typos on the cover.

Sanders took to X and posted the following message about a book that she claimed will give readers more insight into her religious faith:

"My faith doesn't just influence me - it defines me. My new book UNAPOLOGETIC is about how our identity in Christ and Christ alone is the only firm foundation for our future."

A Community Note quickly went up to inform social media users that:

"The image attached shows a book cover with garbled text like “Cra€y” and nonsense phrases, typical of AI image generation. The publisher confirms the subtitle is “Clarity and Conviction in a World Gone Crazy”."

Indeed, social media users could spot these errors very easily considering how sloppily the image appears to have been generated using artificial intelligence.

You can see post and the photo below.

@SarahHuckabee/X

It really says a lot about Sanders that neither she nor anyone on her team could be bothered to actually hold up a real copy of the book, let alone check their very obvious slop for any errors.

She was quickly called out.





Funnily enough, an eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted a bizarre typo on the official portrait for Sanders which was on display in a "state government office" in 2023, shortly after she was first elected to serve as governor of Arkansas.

The caption beneath the portrait identifies Sanders as the state's "Govenor," a most unfortunate typo.

The portrait is featured on the website for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC), which speaks at length about Sanders' qualifications, particularly her time as White House press secretary under President Donald Trump during his first administration.

Nowhere on that website, though, do we see Sanders identified as the "Arkansas Govenor," however, so we guess someone in her administration was actually reviewing copy that day.