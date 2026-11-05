Skip to content

Trauma Coach Sparks Debate After Revealing The Unexpected 'Real' Reasons Men Cheat

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

High School English Teacher Reveals Her Students' Bonkers Comments About 'The Great Gatsby'—And Hoo Boy

Screenshots from @miss.dugan1's TikTok
@miss.dugan1/TikTok

TikToker and high school English teacher Miss Dugan went viral after reading some of the comments her students made about The Great Gatsby—and we don't know whether to laugh or cry.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 05, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

The subject of public education in the United States getting worse, and the country falling into a literacy crisis, has been brewing for a while and only seems to be getting worse.

Ironically, a video about students' slang comments about The Great Gatsby might actually offer up a little bit of hope.

TikToker @miss.dugan1 is a high school English teacher, and one of her classes had just finished reading F. Scott Fitzgerald's most famous novel, and she'd been so entertained by some of her students' closing remarks that she had written them down.

She shared some of her favorites, including:

"Why did the dude write like this? Bro is doing too much. It's like old English or something."
"Tom's tough, but Gatsby's tougher."
"Daisy is a bop lowkey, like, am I wrong? Exactly, no I'm not."
"That dude came over, and Gatsby got slimed out."

At one point, a student even quipped about the archaic English:

"So what, did we all just get dumber or something?"

To offer a little bit of a recap, F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby follows a young man named Nick Carroway who has just moved to a new neighborhood, right next door to an eccentric elitist named Jay Gatsby. Throughout the novel, Gatsby throws lavish parties with bright green lights in an attempt to draw the attention of his former lover, Daisy, and since Daisy is his cousin, Nick actually agrees to help him win her back.

As Daisy was married and agreed to an affair anyway, the students calling her a "bop" in modern slang is pretty fair, and how her husband, Tom, eventually handles the situation might be simplified in the students' comments, but it's still accurate.

As for Fitzgerald "doing too much," that's open to interpretation.

You can watch the video here:

@miss.dugan1

TikTok · Miss Dugan

The video went viral on X, Instagram, and TikTok, where comments were divided over the students' remarks.

While some saw this collection as a sign of a literacy crisis and us being doomed as a society, some pointed out that the fact the students were able to explore the book through slang suggested that they actually understood the text better than their comments let on.

Fellow TikTokers pointed out:

@miss.dugan1/TikTok

@miss.dugan1/TikTok

@miss.dugan1/TikTok

@miss.dugan1/TikTok

@miss.dugan1/TikTok

@miss.dugan1/TikTok

@miss.dugan1/TikTok

@miss.dugan1/TikTok

@miss.dugan1/TikTok

@miss.dugan1/TikTok

Literature enthusiasts may not appreciate these students' comments very much, as they might be taken as too light-hearted or dismissive of the text, but when a person really thinks about what these students are saying, their comments demonstrate an understanding and retention of the material.

Maybe the students aren't all ready to write a 10-page literary analysis using their best theoretical jargon when it comes to The Great Gatsby, but they were clearly paying attention throughout the book and the film, and that's what's actually more important.

Latest News

Screenshots from TikToker @ivymarieplay's video
Trending

TikToker's Hilariously Embarrassing Interaction With Girl At Her Church After Seeing 'Batons' Under Her Chair Has Us Cringing Hard

Jax and Stew from 'Love Is Blind'
Celebrities

'Love Is Blind' Star Who Was Promptly Dumped By Fiancé In Viral Clip Debuts New Look After Fan Encouragement—And Wow

Hannah Einbinder; Haley Stevens
Celebrities

'Hacks' Star Hannah Einbinder's Impression Of Haley Stevens Is Going Viral—And It's Hilariously Spot On

Elon Musk
Trending

Elon Musk Offers Awkward Reaction After Spending Nearly Half A Billion Dollars On Losing Republicans

More from Trending

'Chucky' Creator Has Epic Clapback After Nicki Minaj Posts AI Photo Of Doll Supporting Republicans
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images for ABA); Rolf Konow/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images

'Chucky' Creator Has Epic Clapback After Nicki Minaj Posts AI Photo Of Doll Supporting Republicans

Future press secretary hopeful and AI slop queen Nicki Minaj might want to reconsider her choice of horror mascot. Because while Chucky has spent decades terrorizing innocent people, apparently being recruited into MAGA was a step too far.

The trouble began on November 3, when Minaj celebrated the midterm elections by sharing an AI-generated image of Chucky wearing pink and a “Vote Red” sticker.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alexander Skarsgård from 'Wicker'
Black Bear Pictures

Gynecologists Are Weighing In With Hilarious Warnings Due To Overwhelming 'Wicker' Thirst

Wicker has been in theaters for a couple of weeks now and it's causing quite a stir. The quirky romantic fantasy stars Alexander Skarsgård as a man made entirely from wicker and Olivia Colman as the lonely fisherwoman who grows so tired of her town's ridicule that she commissions the local basketmaker (Peter Dinklage) to weave her a husband.

Despite the film's romantic subtext and its pushback against social norms, much of the online chatter has focused on the more intimate moments. And people are wondering how complete Skarsgård's costume was, particularly the appendage that made those sexy scenes memorable.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Barack Obama
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

White House Staff Dragged After Ultra-Cringey Attempt At Trolling Obama On Election Night

The White House was widely mocked after staff members attempted to troll former President Barack Obama with their dinner order on Election Night.

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy appeared during a Fox News broadcast on the White House lawn and said the following:

Keep ReadingShow less
Ken Paxton; watch party; James Talarico
Brandon Bell/Getty Images; @lmcgaughy/X; RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP via Getty Images

Hilarious Video From Ken Paxton's Watch Party As Race Is Called For James Talarico Is Comedic Gold

Whew! How 'bout those midterms, huh? Just blow after blow and shock after shock dealt to the Republicans of the country—and nowhere more intensely than in Texas.

Texas is arguably the story of the midterms, a state that hasn't gone blue in decades and hasn't been won by a Democratic Presidential candidate since 1976.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bill Clinton; Abdul El-Sayed
@HQNewsNow/X

Resurfaced 2007 Video Of Bill Clinton Praising University Of Michigan Senior Abdul El-Sayed's Graduation Speech Leaves Internet In Awe

On the eve of Tuesday's midterm elections, journalist Yashar Ali shared a video clip from 2007 that quickly went viral. In the video, former Democratic President Bill Clinton was on the stage at the University of Michigan to deliver the commencement address.

President Clinton's speech was preceded by the individual who graduated at the top of their class, a young man born and raised in Michigan named Abdulrahman "Abdul" Mohamed El-Sayed. Before beginning his own remarks, President Clinton acknowledged what a great job El-Sayed had done with his speech.

Keep ReadingShow less