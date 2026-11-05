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97-Year-Old Man Goes Viral After Making 'Dramatic Exit' By Passing Away At His Own Birthday Party

97-Year-Old Man Goes Viral After Making 'Dramatic Exit' By Passing Away At His Own Birthday Party

A 97-year-old man named Vito has gone viral for dying at his own birthday party after dancing to "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossNov 05, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Most people turning 97 might settle for cake, a few birthday cards, and an early bedtime. Not Vito. This man wanted a Halloween birthday rager, and apparently, he wasn't taking requests for a quieter evening.

Vito, whose last name has not been publicly reported, got his wish. The California birthday boy spent the celebration dancing with friends to the Bee Gees' "Stayin' Alive" before unexpectedly passing away at the party. The extraordinary celebration was originally documented on TikTok by Los Angeles baker Eden Malinoff, although her original videos are no longer available.

Fortunately, the footage has found a second life on X:

The video, originally uploaded by the 24-year-old baker on November 2, captures Vito dressed in black, smiling, clapping, and dancing beneath colorful party lights as costumed guests celebrate around him. And judging by those moves, the birthday boy had absolutely no intention of letting 97 slow him down.

Malinoff, Vito's friend and neighbor, also created a red wine chocolate cake for the occasion. The inspiration behind her creation, however, came from a conversation with the guest of honor.

Before the festivities, Malinoff asked Vito to share his secret to longevity:

“When I asked him earlier in the week what the key was to living such a long life, he told me it was, and I quote, 'to never drink cheap liquor.'”

Well, there you have it. Nearly a century of wisdom, and the bargain shelf wasn't part of the equation.

Vito's social circle included people decades younger than him. And while most 24-year-olds might expect to outlast someone approaching 100 on the dance floor, Malinoff discovered otherwise.

Even Malinoff struggled to match the birthday boy's stamina:

“This man lived his life to the fullest, all the way up until his last moments, quite literally. At 24 years old, I could not keep up with this man, he was the life of the party.”

The festivities took a heartbreaking turn shortly after guests sang "Happy Birthday." Vito died at the celebration, leaving his friends with an unforgettable final memory.

Malinoff described Vito's unexpected farewell in her own words:

“Unfortunately the night did not end as anticipated and Vito made a dramatic exit. But if there’s any way he could have chosen to go out it would have been like this.”

As the footage spread, viewers questioned whether the story was real. Malinoff addressed the speculation surrounding Vito's death in a follow-up TikTok.

Facing questions about what happened, Malinoff pushed back against the speculation:

“It was not planned. It was not intentional. We did not kill him. He was not intoxicated. It was just a freak coincidence.”

Vito's best friend, identified in reporting as Caleb Turner, also confirmed his passing. Friends reportedly hadn't realized the severity of his existing medical issues, and no official cause of death has been reported.

Turner shared a more personal account of Vito's final moments:

“He did pass away that night surrounded by his best friends just after we sang him happy birthday. He got a good dance in right before. It was an amazing birthday party. He had some medical issues that we didn't know the severity of, and he passed away peacefully with his favorite music going. Rest in Peace you legend.”

The story captured the internet's attention, with some viewers expressing disbelief over the timing of Vito's final dance. Others celebrated his larger-than-life personality and the friends who surrounded him.

Here's how social media reacted:








Beyond the viral tribute, Malinoff is the founder and CEO of Baked SoCal, a Santa Monica-based baking business known for its highly sought-after cookies.

Demand is so intense that customers enter a lottery-style ordering system for limited weekly batches, which can sell out within minutes. Apparently, getting your hands on one of her cookies requires a little luck.

Take a look behind the scenes of Malinoff's Baked SoCal business:

@bakedsocal

TikTok · baked

But Malinoff's tribute offered a glimpse of something beyond her baking business—a friendship that crossed generations. She remembered Vito as an inspiration to her and the Venice community, someone who refused to let age dictate how much life he could enjoy.

And what a life he apparently enjoyed. 97 years, a Halloween rager, a red wine chocolate cake, and one last dance to "Stayin' Alive." Vito may not have planned his final curtain call, but he certainly left his friends with a story worth telling.

Rest easy, Vito. And wherever the party continues, we hope they're serving the good liquor.

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