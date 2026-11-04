'Gilded Age' Fans Stunned To Discover That David Letterman And Matt Damon Made Surprise Cameo In Season 4 Premiere

The American historical drama The Gilded Age is back for its fourth season, and returning fans have been pleasantly surprised with it so far.
But a favorite moment for many so far takes place in the very first episode of the season, in which David Letterman and Matt Damon make a very brief cameo appearance.
It was so quick that some viewers blinked and missed it, while others second-guessed who they thought they saw crossing the frame.
You can catch a glimpse of the pair here:
The opportunity came together quite nicely, as David Letterman hasn't been shy about sharing that he enjoys being a background actor, especially as he gets older, and performing as a background actor was actually how Matt Damon first got his start in major pictures.
Letterman's also been coordinating an interview with Damon, so doing something like this that brought their two worlds together was sort of perfect.
Producer Kate Churchill loved the idea from the start:
"It was a kind of hysterical moment when our production supervisor Leah Baker came up to me on set and was like, ‘Well, I have a kind of funny, interesting question: Would you like Dave Letterman and Matt Damon to be background on our set one day?’ I just started laughing."
"The only way I could think of was if we did it in a very controlled manner and it was a shot that we needed, so there was a high chance of it making the cut.”
"[There were] a lot of emails going around, but people really locked arms, and both studios saw that it was a fun collaboration where we could help each other.”
Regardless of how Letterman and Damon ended up on set together, viewers loved the little detail, as well as what this could mean for other cameos in the future.
Letterman already had the perfect look for the part, while Damon had facial hair added, but from the sound of it, the scene came together easily, it was a fun experience, and fans loved the added detail.
All together, it was a big win for the start of a new season!