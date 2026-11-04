Victorious Abdul El-Sayed Points Out The 'Delicious Irony' Of What JD Vance Will Have To Do—And It's Too Good

After his historic defeat of Michigan Republican Mike Rogers in the state's U.S. Senate race, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed had observers cackling after he reminded his crowd of supporters that Vice President JD Vance will now have to swear him in.

It was a triumphant moment for El-Sayed, particularly after Vance had mispronounced his name at a rally on Friday at an Ohio steel plant before accusing him of arguing that "criticisms of Sharia law were rooted in white supremacy."

The claim appears to refer to a 2022 speech in which El-Sayed criticized Oklahoma voters who had approved a 2010 ballot measure barring state courts from considering Sharia law in their decisions. He argued that the forces behind the measure were motivated by white supremacy. A federal judge struck down the ban in 2013, ruling it unconstitutional.

Vance, warping El-Sayed's remarks, said:

"I'd love to go back in time and tell my papaw that there’s a man who claims to stand for working people who says not only should we have it, but, if you criticize it, you're a white supremacist."

El-Sayed later responded that Vance was suggesting that some people are "more American than others because they can point to their papaw who was here earlier." El-Sayed noted that was especially troubling coming from Vance considering his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, is the daughter of Indian immigrants.

After Vance told El-Sayed to keep his wife's name "the hell out" of his mouth. El-Sayed responded by challenging Vance and President Donald Trump to "face down their own hypocrisy."

And now El-Sayed has won one of the most closely-watched races in the country, and he relished the moment by giving the vice president an important reminder.

He said:

"JD! Habibi! There is this delicious irony in the fact that you're constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January."

The crowd roared.

El-Sayed then invoked their universities’ longstanding rivalry, using his alma mater, the University of Michigan, to needle the Ohio State graduate over his projected win in the race:

"Do you know what that means? Wolverine 1, Buckeyes 0."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

People loved El-Sayed's response.





The next few weeks are going to get rocky, but we're sure El-Sayed is going to give us plenty of more zingers before his first official day in office.