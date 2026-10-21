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JD Vance Dragged After Awkwardly Stumbling Over The Phrase 'English Proficiency'—And It's Irony At Its Finest

JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance attempted to tout making English proficiency mandatory for obtaining a commercial driver's license during a rally in North Carolina on Monday, but he completely stumbled over his words—and the mockery was swift.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 21, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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In April 2025, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump signed an executive order intended to step up enforcement of stricter English language requirements for commercial truck drivers.

It came on the heels of Trump's largely unenforceable executive order declaring English as the official language of the United States—another part of Project 2025's White nationalist agenda.

In May of this year, the Department of Labor (DOL) mandated:

"While proficiency in the English language remains a bona fide job requirement that many employers already disclose on job orders and/or applications entailing the operation of a [commercial motor vehicle], the explicit inclusion of language requiring [English language proficiency] for all employers has not previously been required."

The new guidance was issued stepping up English skills testing of truck drivers because the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026 codified Trump’s April executive order. While prior guidance required only sufficient English skills for truck drivers, the new guidance is being used to target Black and brown drivers with roadside English fluency tests.

Thinking this was a major win for White supremacy, Vice President JD Vance decided to brag about it to a North Carolina MAGA rally crowd. Trump and Vance have been on the campaign trail trying to bolster Republicans' chances in the November midterms.

Unfortunately for VP Vance, his own English language skills were lacking.

Vance tried to tell the 200-400 people gathered to hear him speak:

"If you're behind a gigantic semi-truck, you ought to be able to read highway signs. Which is why we made English proficiency mandatory to obtain a commercial driver's license in this state and all across our country."

Except Vance couldn't quite wrap his tongue around the word "proficiency." It sounded like he thought there might be an extra "r" in the word.

You can see and hear Vance's remarks here:


People found an elected official touting English proficiency not being proficient in English ironically hilarious.

@chefbenqc/Threads


@the_tre_haus; beckysolwold/Threads


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In addition to poking fun at MAGA intellect, people tried to replicate what Vance said.

Ron Jarvis/Facebook



@kasialove/Bluesky

Barbara Boetsch/Facebook


@maupt68/Threads


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Others noted the Trump administration itself wasn't a great example of English proficiency.

@leftofliberal2025/Threads


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@pattistraus/Threads


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@sugarpillseattle/Threads

While heavily gerrymandered GOP strongholds will likely uphold the status quo, only November's midterms will determine how effective Republican campaign efforts and scare tactics have been.

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