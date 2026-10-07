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Adbul El-Sayed Just Gave JD Vance A Hilariously Brutal New Nickname—And Ouch!

Screenshots of Abdul El-Sayed and JD Vance
MS NOW

While speaking on MS NOW about Republicans' repeated attacks on him, Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed clapped back hard by giving Vice President JD Vance an epic nickname.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 07, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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During an interview with MS NOW about the attacks he and his campaign have weathered from Republicans, Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed mocked Vice President JD Vance with a fitting nickname.

El-Sayed has been accused of being a member of the "radical left" and has also been the target of Islamophobic rhetoric. He was speaking to Ari Melber on The Beat when Melber shared footage of multiple Republicans making derogatory remarks about El-Sayed.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is shown saying that "we know who the Mamdanis and the El-Sayeds are," adding that Democrats have radical far-left candidates from coast to coast."

Footage of Vance is also presented saying:

"We can spend the next three hours talking about Abdul El-Sayed and we would not run out of stuff to talk to you."

These clips prompted Melber to ask El-Sayed why he thinks Republicans "are so focused on you even out of state," to which El-Sayed replied:

“Low-T JD. It’s always funny, man. He just brings the energy down every time you hear him talk."

Ouch.

He added:

"The reality is they want to distract you. They want to distract you from the issues at hand. They want to talk about me and my name as if me and my name are causing the problems."
"They are not. The problems are in fact caused by their boss, Donald Trump, who they cannot deviate from because, of course, he rules their party with an iron fist.”
"They don't want to talk about gas prices that are $5 a gallon here. They don't wanna talk about groceries, people are trying to skimp on things like ground beef for their kids. They don't wanna talk about seeing a doctor, which is getting harder and harder to do."
"They in their party don't wanna talk about the ways corporations are buying folks off in their party. They don't wanna talk about how Donald Trump Jr. and his brother are making money off of Donald Trump's presidency. They don't wanna talk about any of those things."
“Instead, they want to point to me, and they think that that distraction is going to last long enough. The reality is, when they point to me, all I will be talking about is getting money out of politics, put money in your pocket, passing Medicare for All. And I think people like that message. So, I think it’s backfiring.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Melber returned to El-Sayed's "low-T JD" remark and asked him to clarify what he meant, whether he is "saying they are literally less manly or they have less manly policies" and El-Sayed said:

“That’s between them and the people around them. I’m just saying that they like to lead on strength, but I don’t see much strength there."
"Strength is about being able to stand up to the problem. The problem is Donald Trump, and you don’t see much standing up to Donald Trump. Strength is not about punching down. Strength is about being willing to step up and fight on the issues that matter.”
"Across my state, people can't afford their gas. That's because of Donald Trump. People can't afford their groceries. That's because of Donald Trump. People can't see a doctor. That's also because of Donald Trump."

He also responded with a nickname for his GOP opponent, Mike Rogers:

“These people want to parade around like they’re some kind of strong, but they are so meek and so weak."
Mike Rogers, ‘Meek’ Rogers doesn’t really want to say anything in response to Donald Trump’s ridiculous policies that the 10 million people in this state whose votes he’s asking for are suffering under.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

People loved El-Sayed's response.


It's clear El-Sayed is quick on his feet, which is more than we say about the gaffe-prone Vance.

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