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'Hocus Pocus' Stars Recreate Iconic Scene 33 Years Later—And Fans Are Loving It

Larry Bagby (left) and Tobias Jelinek recreate their iconic Hocus Pocus cemetery scene 33 years later.
@danskter_omz/Instagram; Walt Disney Pictures

Hocus Pocus stars Omri Katz, Larry Bagby, and Tobias Jelinek reunited in Salem, Massachusetts, last week and recreated one of the film's iconic cemetery scenes 33 years after the beloved movie's release.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossOct 06, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Someone must have lit the Black Flame Candle because 1993 just came back to life.

Omri Katz, Tobias Jelinek, and Larry Bagby reunited at Burial Hill in Massachusetts to recreate one of the 1993 film’s most memorable scenes, bringing Max, Jay, and Ice back together at the cemetery where their onscreen trouble began.

Jelinek described the surreal moment as fans joined in from the sidelines:

“It was like stepping back to 1993. Completely surreal, especially because a crowd of fans gathered and cheered us along, speaking the lines with us.”

Long before Max lit the Black Flame Candle and ruined everyone’s evening, Jay and Ice were already making his day miserable.

One bike ride through the cemetery turns into peak ’90s bully behavior—questioning his L.A. credentials, judging his lack of a smoking habit, and shaking him down before ultimately taking his sneakers.

And somehow, the witches were still to come.

Posted on October 2 by Katz, you can watch peak nostalgia run amok below:

Katz, Jelinek, and Bagby weren’t the only familiar faces back for more Hocus Pocus. Vinessa Shaw, who played Allison, also joined the group as part of their annual Buncha Halloween gathering.

For Jelinek, surprising the fans was part of the magic:

“It was a special reminder of how much people love this film. The nostalgia just keeps growing.”

But when Hocus Pocus 2 conjured up another trip to Salem in 2022, Katz, Shaw, and Thora Birch weren’t along for the ride. The sequel reunited Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters while passing the Black Flame Candle to a new generation of Salem teenagers.

The original trio, however, wasn’t forgotten behind the scenes.

Director Anne Fletcher explained why bringing the original stars back ultimately proved difficult:

“We wanted to weave in all of the people that the fans loved, and when you sat back with all the ingredients and story, you’re like, ‘How do we make this work?’”

And obvi, the headcount gets super tricky when Thackery Binx counts for nine lives.

Fletcher also said the filmmakers discussed ways to include the original stars—even as cameos—but struggled to make their appearances work within the story. Simply placing the first film’s leads in the background wasn’t an option either, she felt, because fans wouldn’t have been satisfied with seeing them reduced to glorified extras.

Judging by the response to their cemetery reunion, Fletcher may have had a point. Seeing the trio together again only seemed to renew calls for the original cast’s return.

Consider the comments section Exhibit A:

@_hustlelikeamother_/Instagram

@hazelowl33/Instagram

@somewhereinjennaland/Instagram

@creative.jeaniewilson/Instagram

@april__in_paris/Instagram

@hypsy.gypsy.yoga/Instagram

@mombie_rella/Instagram

@ssarahhmaria/Instagram

@artbypriscillauk/Instagram

@johnnybgood2sag/Instagram

@tayhansonfan83/Instagram

@aecruz007/Instagram

Meanwhile, another chapter of Hocus Pocus is brewing at Disney.

Hocus Pocus 3 is officially in development, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy set to return as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson. According to Deadline, the project remains in its early stages, with plot details under wraps and plans for a theatrical distribution component.

Then, right on cue, Winifred herself called for her sisters to kick off spooky season:

Of course, three movies in, there are plenty of familiar faces Disney could bring back into the fold. Jay and Ice were previously considered for a Hocus Pocus 2 cameo, while an earlier script would have made Dani Dennison a schoolteacher. Neither happened—but clearly, some doors were never completely closed.

Najimy, meanwhile, has already weighed in on getting Mary’s vacuum out of storage for round three:

- YouTubeSYFY

For now, Max, Jay, and Ice have proven some things never change, even if Max did manage to leave the cemetery with his sneakers this time. If the rest of the 1993 crew feels inspired to follow their lead, we know one black cat whose comeback is long overdue.

Billy Butcherson, consider yourself summoned.


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