Newly-Elected Trans Nonbinary Lawmaker Expertly Shuts Down Troll Who Asked Where They Plan To Use The Bathroom

After becoming the first out trans and nonbinary state lawmaker and first Japanese American elected in Georgia, state Representative-elect Bentley Hudgins had the perfect response for a MAGA social media poster who asked where they plan to use the bathroom once they officially start working in the state legislature.
MAGA troll Tony Washington–a self-described "average couch keyboard warrior"–attracted Hudgins' attention after publicly asking them "which bathroom will you be using at the Capitol."
Hudgins, who previously served as Georgia state director for the Human Rights Campaign, has many years of experience in the advocacy space, and ran a campaign that promised to address the affordability crisis, has surely heard all of this before and didn't have to respond at all.
But they did anyway and they summed up pretty nicely just how ridiculous it is to focus on where they plan to use the bathroom instead of what they are actually advocating for the people of Georgia.
Hudgins responded:
“This is why Republicans lost every statewide office and the State House in Georgia. I’m trying to lower your bills and you guys are asking me where I’m going to pee.”
You can see their post below.
Considering Republicans have had to weather historic losses as Democrats swept key races nationwide–voters largely rejected the GOP's culture war talking points–many concurred.
Earlier in the election cycle, Hudgins acknowledged the historic nature of their candidacy at a time when "the state and federal governments are passing laws targeting immigrants and the rights of transgender people," per Georgia Recorder.
Hudgins told the publication that "voters are tired of the hate and they just care about somebody’s qualifications." Hudgins added that "I view the win, historic or not, as a starting point, and it’s up to me to prove to the people of my House district that good government can happen and that we can build a democracy that is worth fighting for.”