Skip to content

Adbul El-Sayed Has Surprise Offer For Trump While Pitching Medicare-For-All Program During Live Interview

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Newly-Elected Trans Nonbinary Lawmaker Expertly Shuts Down Troll Who Asked Where They Plan To Use The Bathroom

Bentley Hudgins
@bentleyforus/Instagram

After becoming the first out trans and nonbinary state lawmaker and first Japanese American elected in Georgia, state Representative-elect Bentley Hudgins was asked by a MAGA troll on X where they plan to pee—and Hudgins had the perfect response.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 12, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

After becoming the first out trans and nonbinary state lawmaker and first Japanese American elected in Georgia, state Representative-elect Bentley Hudgins had the perfect response for a MAGA social media poster who asked where they plan to use the bathroom once they officially start working in the state legislature.

MAGA troll Tony Washington–a self-described "average couch keyboard warrior"–attracted Hudgins' attention after publicly asking them "which bathroom will you be using at the Capitol."

Hudgins, who previously served as Georgia state director for the Human Rights Campaign, has many years of experience in the advocacy space, and ran a campaign that promised to address the affordability crisis, has surely heard all of this before and didn't have to respond at all.

But they did anyway and they summed up pretty nicely just how ridiculous it is to focus on where they plan to use the bathroom instead of what they are actually advocating for the people of Georgia.

Hudgins responded:

“This is why Republicans lost every statewide office and the State House in Georgia. I’m trying to lower your bills and you guys are asking me where I’m going to pee.”

You can see their post below.

Considering Republicans have had to weather historic losses as Democrats swept key races nationwide–voters largely rejected the GOP's culture war talking points–many concurred.

Earlier in the election cycle, Hudgins acknowledged the historic nature of their candidacy at a time when "the state and federal governments are passing laws targeting immigrants and the rights of transgender people," per Georgia Recorder.

Hudgins told the publication that "voters are tired of the hate and they just care about somebody’s qualifications." Hudgins added that "I view the win, historic or not, as a starting point, and it’s up to me to prove to the people of my House district that good government can happen and that we can build a democracy that is worth fighting for.”

Latest News

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel
Celebrities

Gabourey Sidibe's Husband Praised After Calling Out Fans Who Refuse To Pronounce Her Name Correctly

Donald Trump
Viral Post

New Photo Shows What Trump's White House Ballroom Looks Like Now—And Thanks, We Hate It

James Gunn attends the world premiere of Warner Bros. film "Clayface" at the Hollywood Legion Theater.
Celebrities

James Gunn Speaks Out About 'Trying' Time As DC Studios Head In Bittersweet Statement After Stepping Down

Screenshot of Mitch McConnell
2026 Elections

Viral Video Of Mitch McConnell's Silent Reaction To Question About The Midterm Results Sparks Outrage

More from News/lgbtq

Robbie Williams; Olivia Rodrigo
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Live Nation/Getty Images

Robbie Williams Vigorously Defends Olivia Rodrigo After Fans Accuse Her Of Copying One Of His Songs

While it's technically still fall and there are a few holidays between now and then, Christmas season for a lot of people is upon us. That, of course, means it's time for Christmas music to start coming on the radio and for new Christmas tunes to roll out.

"Good 4 U" singer Olivia Rodrigo just released her first Christmas song, about a girl who's ready to meet her boyfriend's family for the holidays and check all of the boxes of The Perfect Girlfriend, and it's a total bop.

Keep ReadingShow less
Katie Miller
Al Drago/Getty Images

Katie Miller Hit With Hilariously Blunt Reality Check After Tweeting Dramatic Countdown To 'Save America'

Stephen Miller's wife Katie, a former Trump administration staffer, has more time on her hands as of Sunday.

Mrs. Miller previously worked as a press secretary for former MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's first term Vice President Mike Pence, and then as a spokesperson for billionaire Elon Musk during his time as head of Trump's early second term flop, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Keep ReadingShow less
Jake Lang making a fool of himself at a cat adoption event.
@JakeLang/X

Far-Right Activist Dragged After Crashing What He Thought Was A 'Furry' Convention That Was Actually For Cat Owners

Far-right lunatic and grifter Jake Lang is once again the laughingstock of the internet for seemingly confusing cat owners with furries.

Like many right-wingers, Lang, who received a pardon from Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 coup attempt at the Capitol, has made a career out of being a deranged provocateur online.

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshot from C-SPAN
C-SPAN

Trump Dragged Over His Desperation After Calling Into C-SPAN Show—And Even The Host Is Caught Off Guard

During the premiere episode of C-SPAN's Washington Journal Primetime, viewers were stunned to hear MAGA Republican President Trump calling in to speak with surprised looking host Mimi Georges.

Trump answered some questions off the cuff about his immigration policies and his Iran War. As usual, he embellished the truth to flatter himself and denied any wrongdoing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pete Hegseth; Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Pete Hegseth Just Claimed His Controversial Military Operations Were All 'Ordered' By Trump—And Everyone's Making The Same Point

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was criticized for saying that military operations in Iran and Venezuela were "ordered" by President Donald Trump while responding to articles of impeachment brought against him by Republican Representative Thomas Massie.

The impeachment resolution brought by Massie alleges that Hegseth abused his office in several ways, including launching military action against Iran without congressional approval, failing to safeguard civilians, and overseeing deadly strikes on suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean.

Keep ReadingShow less