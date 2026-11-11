Katie Miller Hit With Hilariously Blunt Reality Check After Tweeting Dramatic Countdown To 'Save America'

Stephen Miller's wife Katie, a former Trump administration staffer, has more time on her hands as of Sunday.

Mrs. Miller previously worked as a press secretary for former MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's first term Vice President Mike Pence, and then as a spokesperson for billionaire Elon Musk during his time as head of Trump's early second term flop, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

On Sunday, The Daily Beast reported that "Katie Miller Bails on Struggling Podcast"—her latest venture—in an article with that title. Calling her a "wannabe conservative influencer," the article noted that Miller's effort was far from successful, operating primarily as a MAGA and Project 2025 propaganda delivery device.

The only episode of The Katie Miller Podcast that received any viewership was a fawning sit down with her former boss—Elon Musk, not Mike Pence. Her other episodes with Trump administration officials, including current Vice President JD Vance, or conservative influencers only managed to draw a few thousand views.

Journalist Kara Swisher, the host of two successful podcasts, shared The Daily Beast article online with the caption:

"But where will we find out all the breaking news of mayonnaise preferences of unctuous toadies?"

@karaswisher/Threads

Miller infamously shared on her podcast episode with VP Vance that the only condiment her husband uses is mayonnaise.

With all that extra time on her hands, the former press secretary and spokesperson is taking to Elon Musk's X to spread the messages her podcast failed to deliver.

The day after she called it quits, Miller posted:

"803 days to Save America."

You can see her post here:

Miller may have been making a general fear-mongering statement about another January insurrection in 2029 after a new president is set to be sworn in. Or she may have been referring to Trump and the GOP's voter suppression Save America Act that, even with a Republican-controlled Congress, hasn't been passed.

But while her podcast gave her the opportunity to spout whatever Christian nationalist rhetoric and white supremacist MAGA propaganda she wanted without pushback, social media platforms like X offer immediate feedback. Despite Musk promoting right-wing bigotry on his redesigned, renamed Twitter, Miller's post didn't get the reception she probably wanted.

Miller was almost universally panned and brutally mocked in the comments.













@4evaBlessed23 reply to @KatieMiller/X









Many pointed out Miller hadn't bothered to vote in the midterms, a fact she disclosed during a CBS News interview.









Others noted the GOP had control of the White House and Congress since January of 2025 and had accomplished nothing.





@AReddy2418 reply to @KatieMiller/X









The midterm election results should have been a clue that very few people are still buying what Katie and Stephen Miller are selling.