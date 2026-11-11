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The Incoming Freshman Democratic Senators Posed For Their First Selfie At Orientation—And It's Honestly Everything

Abdul El-Sayed; Peggy Flanagan; James Talarico
Finn Gomez/Getty Images (left and right); Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images (center)

The new group of incoming freshmen Democratic U.S. Senators, including Abdul El-Sayed and James Talarico, quickly went viral with their first group selfie.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 11, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Social media users can't get enough of the first group selfie featuring incoming freshmen Democratic U.S. Senators, including Abdul El-Sayed and James Talarico.

Last week, Democrats swept midterm election races to win back both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate in a clear repudiation of the Trump administration.

Illinois Senator-elect Juliana Stratton shared a selfie on social media Monday featuring several members of the incoming class of Senate Democrats.

The photo included Senators-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan, Josh Turek of Iowa, Adam Hamilton of Kansas, James Talarico of Texas, Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota, Annie Andrews of South Carolina, Roy Cooper of North Carolina, Chris Pappas of New Hampshire and Sherrod Brown of Ohio.

Brown is returning to the chamber after serving three terms before losing his reelection bid in 2024. The only incoming Democratic senator apparently absent from the group photo was Maine’s Troy Jackson. The outcomes of two other Senate races, in Mississippi and Alaska, had yet to be determined.

Stratton wrote:

"First Freshmen Senator selfie! Couldn’t ask for a better team."

You can see the post and the photo below.

Group selfie shared by Juliana Stratton @JulianaStratton/X

That's a very diverse bunch–and that differs completely from a photo shared by Wyoming Republican Representative Harriet Hageman that includes Montana Senator-elect Kurt Alme, Alabama Senator-elect Barry Moore, Louisiana Senator-elect Julia Letlow, Kentucky Senator-elect Andy Barr, and Oklahoma Senator-elect Kevin Hern.

You can see her post and the photo below.

Photo of incoming Senate Republicans shared by Harriet Hageman @HagemanforWY/X

It's safe to say the new Senate Democrats are giving people some hope for the first time in a long time.



The incoming Democrats will face opposition from the Trump administration from the moment they're seated in January.

President Donald Trump had a noticeably muted reaction to the results but initially congratulated Democrats and pledged to work with them when new members of Congress are sworn in. However, he has since reversed course by posting more election fraud conspiracy theories on social media.

Trump published the message on the same day he announced that Stephen Miller, the architect of the widely unpopular immigration crackdown and other draconian human rights abuses, would be his next White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles.

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