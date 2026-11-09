Guy Who Went Viral For 'Photobombing' Talarico And Hinojosa At Whataburger After Their Wins Shares What Really Happened

In the Texas version of a trip to In-N-Out Burger after an Oscar's win in Los Angeles, two newly elected Democrats decided to celebrate with a trip to Texas fastfood institution Whataburger.
Both victorious candidates shared photos and videos of their late night visit and a toast with the familiar orange cups from the restaurant chain. The posts got picked up by the media and quickly went viral.
You can see Senator-elect Talarico's viral Instagram photo here:
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You can see Governor-elect Hinojosa's viral video here:
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In both the photo and video, a young man in a blue button-down shirt is seen sitting in another booth next to Hinojosa. Numerous people commented that he didn't seem all that thrilled about the guests in the next booth.
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It turns out the young man is Caleb Newton, an Austin, Texas-based TikTok and Instagram content creator who posts under the accounts @calebcomplains and @calebinjorts. Some of his followers recognized him and tagged him in the comments.
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Turns out Newton had already shared his view of the moment on his social media. He and a group of friends were at the restaurant when people began pouring in.
He was in fact thrilled with the results, captioning his video:
"MY CUP IS ORANGE AND MY STATE IS BLUEEEEE"
You can see Newton's perspective here:
People found the circumstances of the coincidental connection comical.
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And noted some of the other faces in the crowd.
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After multiple accusations of "photobombing" his newly elected Senator and governor, Newton shared a response on TikTok, pointing out the meet up wasn't planned as his party arrived before they did. NBC5 DFW News and CBS 11 News reached out to Newton as well.
You can see their interviews with Newton here:
Congratulations to all of the newly elected members of Tuesday's Blue Tsunami.