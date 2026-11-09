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Guy Who Went Viral For 'Photobombing' Talarico And Hinojosa At Whataburger After Their Wins Shares What Really Happened

screenshot from TikTok by Caleb
@calebinjorts/TikTok

Texas-based TikToker Caleb Newton spoke out after he was spotted behind Democrats James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa at an Austin Whataburger following their wins on Tuesday night.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotNov 09, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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In the Texas version of a trip to In-N-Out Burger after an Oscar's win in Los Angeles, two newly elected Democrats decided to celebrate with a trip to Texas fastfood institution Whataburger.

Both victorious candidates shared photos and videos of their late night visit and a toast with the familiar orange cups from the restaurant chain. The posts got picked up by the media and quickly went viral.

You can see Senator-elect Talarico's viral Instagram photo here:

@jamestalarico/Instagram

You can see Governor-elect Hinojosa's viral video here:



@austinight1 reply to @jamestalarico/Instagram


@ecgonthier reply to @jamestalarico/Instagram


In both the photo and video, a young man in a blue button-down shirt is seen sitting in another booth next to Hinojosa. Numerous people commented that he didn't seem all that thrilled about the guests in the next booth.

@framesbypaul reply to @jamestalarico/Instagram


@pugovitz reply to @jamestalarico/Instagram

It turns out the young man is Caleb Newton, an Austin, Texas-based TikTok and Instagram content creator who posts under the accounts @calebcomplains and @calebinjorts. Some of his followers recognized him and tagged him in the comments.

@lasofrendas reply to @jamestalarico/Instagram

Turns out Newton had already shared his view of the moment on his social media. He and a group of friends were at the restaurant when people began pouring in.

He was in fact thrilled with the results, captioning his video:

"MY CUP IS ORANGE AND MY STATE IS BLUEEEEE"

You can see Newton's perspective here:

People found the circumstances of the coincidental connection comical.

@Viviana reply to @calebcomplains/Instagram


@HB reply to @calebcomplains/Instagram


@Caribbean CowGirl reply to @calebcomplains/Instagram


@Darth Bertimus reply to @calebcomplains/Instagram

And noted some of the other faces in the crowd.

@bittertree reply to @calebcomplains/Instagram


@Macie reply to @calebcomplains/Instagram

After multiple accusations of "photobombing" his newly elected Senator and governor, Newton shared a response on TikTok, pointing out the meet up wasn't planned as his party arrived before they did. NBC5 DFW News and CBS 11 News reached out to Newton as well.

You can see their interviews with Newton here:


Congratulations to all of the newly elected members of Tuesday's Blue Tsunami.

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